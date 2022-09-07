Women in Defense - Greater Boston Chapter Announces 2022 Regional Scholarship Recipients

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women in Defense - Greater Boston Chapter (WID-GBC) revealed the recipients of its 2022 annual regional scholarships. Four women were selected based on their industry involvement, outstanding scholastic achievement and inspiring life experiences. The scholarships support women pursuing STEM and policy degrees with career interests in defense and national security.

“Our volunteer board of directors worked hard all year to raise money for scholarship programs,” said Karen Krause-Bencal, WID-GBC president. “This scholarship, made possible by the generous support of corporate sponsors BAE Systems, STR, Innovation Women and Makai LLC, along with a matching donation from the NDIA New England Chapter, will help ensure these four deserving women get the resources they need to support their academics, as well as early career development.”

Innovation Women , a speaker’s bureau for entrepreneurial, technical and professional women, also provided 5-year memberships for all the winners.

The 2022 WID-GBC regional scholarship awardees include:

Kerry Candlen (Westford, MA): Candlen will be continuing her studies at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, pursuing her doctorate degree in plastics engineering.

Cathy Prestoy (Medford, MA): Prestoy is continuing her education at Tufts University with a focus on international security studies, geospatial intelligence and tech policy.

Allison Tsay (Boston, MA): Tsay is pursuing a master's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in aerospace engineering.

Bailey Wang (Medford, MA): Wang is continuing her education at Tufts University's for a master's in law and diplomacy, focusing on great power politics and conflict mediation.

All of the award recipients will be recognized at the next WID-GBC event at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, September 28, 2022.

In addition to regional scholarships, WID-GBC partnered with NDIA New England and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and the University of Massachusetts, Lowell College of Engineering to create events which will award university-level scholarships in November 2022 and February 2023, respectively. Panels from the universities will choose women interested in pursuing careers related to STEM in national security or defense to receive these scholarships.

These WID-GBC sponsored events and scholarships will help to increase the interest of all students in STEM and policy. These events aim to build networking and professional development skills for the students and attendees while helping to prepare leaders in the defense and national security technology workforce.