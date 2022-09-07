Pokemoto Opens First Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Location

Executes Second Conversion, Part of Company’s Brand Optimization Strategy

Burleson, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of a new company owned Pokemoto in Northeast Philadelphia, PA. The newest Pokemoto Hawaiian eatery replaced a Muscle Maker Grill location as part of its brand optimization strategy set in action last year. The company continues to look at corporate Muscle Maker Grill locations to identify whether or not Pokemoto can be added in some capacity or if Pokemoto should replace existing operations to increase topline sales. The management team recently decided to convert a Muscle Maker Grill location on the Fort Meade military base in Maryland to a Pokemoto and has reported being pleased with its performance to date.

Located at 2550 Grant Ave, the newly converted space in the city of brotherly love boasts the brand’s new interior design package adorn with bright colors, surf boards, ukuleles and tunas on the walls promoting a comfortable dine-in experience for those who want to sit and enjoy their Hawaiian inspired cuisine and boba tea. This location also has a built-in designated area for 3rd party pick up such as SnackPass, UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub to promote speed of service and contactless pickup; a feature that is important to the company given its business is driven primarily by Millennials and Gen-Z’s.

The Philadelphia Pokemoto marks the second conversion of a company owned Muscle Maker Grill to a Pokemoto restaurant. The Fort Meade military base in Maryland being the first conversion for the company. Soldiers have been receptive to the change and enjoy the new “healthier for you” options and linear flow that allows them to walk away with their customized bowls, salads and burritos. The model accelerates the company’s speed of service allowing it to serve more customers during prime dining hours.

“The gears of our brand optimization plan have been turning and this is our second Muscle Maker Grill conversion to a Pokemoto to date. We’re happy with our decisions to make the move at both former Muscle Maker Grill locations. We had an opportunity to potentially grow our revenue from an already leased space while expanding our visibility for our growth vehicle brand, Pokemoto. By strategically converting this location to a Pokemoto we’re able to seed another core market, making it easier to get in front of potential franchisees in and around the market. This “seed” location gives us another Pokemoto on the map where we can bring potential franchisees to experience what Pokemoto is all about - delicious bowls (and more), boba teas and a great customer experience. This particular location in Philadelphia has our full-on brand new interior design package and we’re looking forward to showing it off!” said Michael Roper, CEO.

Roper continued “This is our fourth opening, and second company store opening announced in just over two weeks. We also recently released that we now have 44 franchise agreements signed. Our current strategy focuses on the expansion of Pokemoto through both corporate and franchise locations. The team will continue to execute against the plan of getting new deals signed while working with current franchisees to open new locations. We’re aiming to become a big player in the poke segment and I’d say we’re well on our way given our recent announcements.”

Each franchise location sold generates up to $25,000 per agreement when signed as well as an ongoing royalty up to 6% of net sales once opened.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com , for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com .

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Kansas. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

