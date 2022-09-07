Oilseeds Market Size to Hit Around USD 385.45 Billion by 2030

London, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Published Report on “Oilseed Market (By Product, By Type, By Biotech Trait, By End User, By Application - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022 – 2030”.



Oilseeds are grown for the purpose of extracting oil which is edible. They are regarded as one of the most important crops in the world due to their economic value. Their importance in human diet cannot be ignored as they are very beneficial. Oilseed crops include Soybean, Sunflower, Groundnut, Sesame, Linseed, Rapeseed etc. Oils like soybean and groundnut are used in day to day life for cooking and for various other health benefits. The by-products of oilseeds like meal are used by humans due to their nutritional value.

The majority of the proteins in oilseed meal are necessary amino acids, which are important to human health and well-being. Aside from their dietary value, oilseeds have been used to make biodiesel, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feeds, textiles, paint, buttons, and other industrial items. Oilseed crops are a viable crop with great promise for improving human diets, preventing hunger and food poverty, and generating income in society.

Several studies have been conducted on the extraction of oil from oilseeds using various technologies, the development of improved oilseed breeds, and the detoxification of oilseed meals. Because it is a rich source of oil, protein, calcium, carbohydrate, and ash, the sunflower segment in this market is expected to grow at the quickest rate. Sunflower seeds are widely employed in the feed business as sunflower meal, which is rapidly being used as a substitute for soybean meal due to its higher price.

Regional Snapshots

The demand for oilseeds in North America and Europe is expanding, mostly for use in the food and feed industries. Oilseed trade in the United States has been boosted by favorable trade and price support policies. However, because of the increased desire for organic products in Europe, conventional oilseeds are still in great demand.

In the worldwide oilseed processing market, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the greatest share. The regional oilseed processing market is being driven by rising soybean and sunflower output in China and India, as well as rising demand for oilseed products. Market growth is expected to be aided by regional enterprises’ increasing interest in expanding their businesses in this area. In the future years, South America is predicted to be the fastest-growing market. Several reasons, such as the implementation of sophisticated crop planting and processing technologies, increased soybean production, and the growing popularity of oilseed products, are expected to drive the South American oil processing market forward.

Report Highlights

Oilseeds have grown in importance as a result of their health benefits and other business factors. Their demand is increasing all over the world as they are not only used as oils for household purposes but also for use in automobile industry.

On basis of the type, the sunflower oil segment is expected to have a dominant position in the market across the globe.

Recent Developments

An amount of Rs. 1,500 crore was assigned for the development of oilseed industry by the Government of India. For the Edible oil programme, Rs. 900 crore were given and for the oilseed programme remaining Rs. 600 crore are to be given.





Scope of the Report

Market Size in 2021 USD 256.36 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 385.45 Billion CAGR 4.46% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Because of its health benefits, the oilseed market is likely to rise. Oilseeds are useful in a variety of businesses because they are high in vital fatty acids, including linoleic acid, vitamins, and other valuable components. The demand for oilseed in the global oilseed market would be boosted by rising demand for biofuels in vehicles and other machines. Oilseed meals are used to enhance the protein intake of entire classes of dairy cattle. Global demand for oilseeds is being driven by changing lifestyles, changing food preferences, and experimenting with a growing variety of new food kinds. Rapeseed oil, sesame oil, and a variety of other oilseeds are popular marinades and dressings in Europe.

Oilseeds are used to make cooking oil, as a cosmetic ingredient, and as a nutritious ingredient in many pet foods. Many oilseeds are utilized in skincare and body care products in the cosmetic business. Paint binders, varnishes, and printing inks are among the industrial uses of oilseed. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable incomes in some developing economies, rising consumer health consciousness, and fast urbanization are fueling demand for oilseed goods. Increased soybean consumption and high production in developing nations are the main drivers of market expansion.

Restraints

The price volatility of oilseeds, which is caused by the seasonal character of numerous crops, might stifle market expansion. Furthermore, the high initial investment necessary for equipment installation and increased customer preference for blended oils, such as a mixture of mustard and rice bran oil, are expected to limit market expansion.

Opportunities

As per the oilseeds market prospects, Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the oilseeds market and is likely to maintain that share over the projection period. In terms of value and volume, Asia is regarded as the largest market in 2020, with a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2030. World's largest market of oilseeds is of China, with over two-sevenths of the worldwide market in terms of capacity, and is predicted to keep its authority over the estimated period. In the Asia-Pacific area, India is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Challenges

Low yields and high production, as well as market concerns due to a lack of irrigation infrastructure and efficient risk management, have caused the demand-supply gap to increase over time, and the country now imports more than half of its oilseed for internal consumption. Oilseed crops are predominantly rain fed (more than 70%), making them more susceptible to biotic and abiotic stressors. Due to the high risk and low resource base of farmers in rain fed areas, these crops are cultivated with minimal inputs.

Other constraints to enhancing the productivity of these crops include high seed rates and costs, as well as the lack of hybrids in the case of major oilseeds like groundnut and soybean. A major difficulty in this sector is external price shock due to the availability of cheaper imported oil.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Sunflower

Soybean

Sesame

Cottonseed

Rapeseed





By Type

Animal Feed

Edible Oil

By Breeding

Genetically Modified

Conventional

By Biotech Trait

Herbicide Tolerant

Insecticide Resistant

Other Stacked Trait





By End User

Household or Residential Area

Commercial or Corporate sector

Automobiles





By Application

Oilseed Meal

Food Products

Bakery & confectionery products

Sauces, spreads, and dressings

Meat products

Others include

Feed

Industrial products

Vegetable Oil

Food products

Bakery & confectionery products

Sauces, spreads, and dressings

Meat products

R.T.E., snacks, and savory products

Industrial products





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





