Iterate.ai Joins NVIDIA Inception

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.



Iterate.ai is focused on developing AI and IoT applications through its rapid development low-code platform called Interplay. By including major AI engines, IoT connectivity platforms, and legacy system APIs all as containerized nodes in a common platform, Iterate can rapidly develop complex AI applications with low-code drag-and-drop connections between those nodes. Other work includes license plate readers, weapons- and threat-detection systems, vehicle-damage estimation, and complex international document tracing by leveraging ML for data modeling.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Iterate to drive deeper into the enterprise with low-code applications that leverage the program’s wealth of datasets, software development kits, enterprise customers, and further development on GPU-based complex AI training. Inception will also offer Iterate the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“We are happy to be joining NVIDIA Inception, as we have seen members push AI technology forward in revolutionary ways around 3D modeling, image recognition, and very large datasets,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder at Iterate.ai. “We are confident that our Interplay low-code platform will help in developing more applications around these same data to the benefit of our enterprise clients.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Iterate.ai



Iterate is the simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. Iterate offers Interplay: a low-code enterprise development platform with built-in capabilities for AI, IoT, big data, and a host of startup API connections. Iterate's platform has three patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).