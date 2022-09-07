Sparkling Yerba Maté CLEAN Cause and Grammy-Award Winning Artist “Macklemore” Honor National Recovery Month with Exclusive Collaboration

Austin, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAN Cause, the Austin-based sparkling Yerba Maté beverage company, today announced an exclusive can collection in honor of National Recovery Month. Available for purchase starting Wednesday, September 7th, CLEAN Cause will release 1,200 limited-edition cherry lime flavored cans featuring an exclusive label designed by the brand’s Creative Director, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Haggerty, better known as “Macklemore”, with one hundred percent of proceeds going to recovery housing scholarships.

The exclusive cherry design is inspired by Macklemore’s golf and lifestyle brand Bogey Boys, and the singer’s personal recovery journey. Earlier this year, CLEAN Cause named Macklemore as the brand’s first-ever Creative Director and celebrity investor to bring an inspired vision to the Brand’s mission. The partnership brought together CLEAN Cause, a beverage company on a mission to support individuals in recovery, and Macklemore, who has long been an advocate for the power of recovery and candid about his struggles with substance abuse. CLEAN Cause donates 50% of its net profits (or 5% of net revenues, whichever is greater) to funding recovery housing scholarships.

“I’m excited to put these cans out into the world! The exclusive cherry artwork for this can was inspired by my personal recovery journey and my recovery community in Seattle. It’s my home. It’s where I got sober. And it’s what keeps me on my journey one day at a time,” says Macklemore.

As Creative Director and investor, Macklemore continues to bring an inspired vision to the brand by providing artistic direction, digital editorial content, and music. For his first project in this role, Macklemore worked with CLEAN Cause to produce a series, “CLEAN Cause: Drink to This” that allowed individuals to share their stories of recovery in a new way. Following this program, CLEAN Cause and Macklemore launched a “Scan to Win” initiative for consumers offering a chance to win the ultimate flyaway to a Macklemore show.

The CLEAN Cause product line consists of eight amazing tasting, USDA organic certified, sparkling yerba maté beverages that come in low and zero sugar options, with 160mgs of organic “Better Caffeine.” By purchasing a can of CLEAN Cause, consumers can directly support individuals in alcohol and drug addiction recovery. To date, CLEAN Cause has granted over 3,415 recovery housing scholarships representing more than $1,651,094 in communities across the country.

CLEAN Cause is available nationwide at Whole Foods, Kroger, Natural Grocer & many other major retailers, and can be found online at Amazon.com, HEB.com, Instacart.com, and CLEANCause.com.

For more information on CLEAN Cause and to purchase an exclusive cherry lime can, visit www.cleancause.com.

Entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu.com managed and executed this program.

###

About CLEAN Cause:

CLEAN Cause Sparkling Yerba Mate supports individuals in recovery from alcohol & drug addiction. CLEAN Cause’s business model and its commitment to fund recovery housing scholarships with 50% of net profits (or 5% net revenues, whichever is greater) has resulted in the granting of over 3,415 sober living scholarships representing more than $1,651,094. The CLEAN Cause product line consists of eight amazing tasting, USDA organic certified, sparkling yerba maté beverages that come in low and zero sugar options. Each 16-ounce can is packed with 160mgs of organic caffeine to power your everyday passions while supporting individuals in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. CLEAN Cause’s 40-plus employees are dedicated to building a brand that empowers consumers to leverage their purchases to support individuals in recovery from drug & alcohol addiction with greater access to sober living facilities.

About Macklemore:

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim and international appeal, with a total of 12.8 BILLION COMBINED STREAMS to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century. ‘GEMINI’, Macklemore’s first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, “Glorious" (featuring Skylar Grey), “Good Old Days” (featuring Kesha), and “Marmalade” (featuring Lil Yachty). ‘GEMINI’ followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, ‘The Heist’ (which spawned two #1 singles, the Diamond-certified “Thrift Shop” and multi-platinum “Can’t Hold Us”) and 2016 release “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made”, which featured the Platinum-certified single "Downtown". Collectively Macklemore’s music videos have been viewed over 3 BILLION times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single (“Thrift Shop”). A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his platform, resources and creative pursuits to have an impact on racial and social justice issues. Macklemore is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. Drawing on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery. In 2016 he was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first non-administration official ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address. In 2021, Macklemore launched Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle clothing brand that has gained quick momentum and made waves in the golf and fashion worlds. In September 2021, Macklemore launched the Bogey Boys Flagship along with Goose Magees Vintage Mall on Capitol Hill in Seattle. He is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders, of Major League Soccer and Seattle Kraken, of National Hockey League. He currently serves on the board of directors for MusiCares, The Residency and The Underground Museum in LA. 2022 has seen Macklemore release two singles to date, the deeply confessional ‘CHANT' Ft Tones and I, and most recently, the upbeat indie-pop infused ' Maniac' Ft. Windser . Macklemore is currently on a North American arena and stadium tour with Imagine Dragons.

Attachment