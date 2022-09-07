Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market is expected to register an Excellent CAGR of 8.1%, Upcoming Trends, Revenue, Size, Share, Growth, and Prominent Players By 2029

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on “ Global Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market ” published by Data Bridge Market includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The most obvious way to grow the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment market is to attract more customers. Strategic ways to reach other consumers or businesses include industry research, building a sales medium/channel, increasing customer interaction, attending networking events, and forming strategic partnerships with other industries. Marketing for Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment is all about selling your product or service through a third party who then receives a small portion of your profits. This can be particularly useful for businesses that can tap into their existing customers to share those products with their customers. No matter what type of business you run, you will increase Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment sales and grow with the highest revenue. This is why so many people are interested in how to build a Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment business worldwide. However, there are key strategies you can employ to give your business the best opportunity for growth.

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that glioblastoma multiforme treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a grade IV WHO malignant tumor with astrocytic differentiation. As one of the most common clinically diagnosed central nervous system (CNS) oncological entries, there have been a wide variety of historical reports of the description and evolution of ideas regarding these tumors. The first recorded reports of gliomas were given in British scientific reports, by Berns in 1800 and in 1804 by Abernety, with the first comprehensive histomorphological description being given in 1865 by Rudolf Virchow. In 1926 Percival Bailey and Harvey Cushing gave the base for the modern classification of gliomas. Between 1934 and 1941 the most prolific researcher in glioma research was Hans-Joachim Scherer, who postulated some of the clinico-morphological aspects of GBM.

With the introduction of molecular and genetic tests the true multifomity of GBM has been established, with different genotypes bearing the same histomorphological and IHC picture, as well as some of the aspects of gliomagenesis. For a GBM to develop, a specific trigger mutation needs to occur in a GBM stem cell - primary GBM, or a slow aggregation of individual mutations, without a distinct trigger mutation - secondary GBM. Knowledge of GBM has been closely related to general medical knowledge of the CNS since these malignancies were first described more than 200 years ago. Several great leaps have been made in that time, in the footsteps of both CNS and advancements in general medical knowledge. The demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment is increasing, for which manufacturers are involved in the new product launches, increasing pipeline products and event participation in the market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Increasing drug approvals

The escalating demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment should yield more regulatory approvals for associated drugs. Increasing regulatory endorsements for related drugs and recombinant products will constitute an increase in glioblastoma multiforme treatment market value in the coming years. In the framework of a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) initiative to promote the recognition of Drug Regulatory Authorities, ANMAT´s evaluation process finished on December 11, 2009. The glioblastoma multiforme treatment industry has witnessed numerous drug approvals in recent years, driven by the increasing fatality rate of the disease. Increasing drug approvals will ramp up the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market demand.

The study also covers the major players in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc.Merck & Co.

Inc.Pfizer Inc.

Varian Medical Systems

Inc. (A subsidiary of Siemens Healthcare)

ZEISS International

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

ElektaSun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eckert & Ziegler

Accord Healthcare

Angiochem

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Elekta and GE Healthcare announced that they had signed a global commercial collaboration agreement in the field of radiation oncology, enabling them to provide hospitals a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy. This partnership will allow the companies to jointly promote solutions for each cancer center’s needs

In July 2019, Amgen and Allergan plc announced that MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) is available in the United States (U.S.). This launch will enhance the sales of the product in the region

Key Drivers

Growing prevalence of glioblastoma multiforme

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most commonly occurring malignant primary brain tumor, representing 77%-81% of all central nervous system (CNS) primary malignant tumors. The World Health Organization classified it as a grade IV diffuse astrocytic and oligodendroglial tumor. The mean age of primary GBM presentation is 62 years, and the median survival is approximately 14.6 months. The poor prognosis associated with GBM is well documented, while survival rates remain disappointingly low despite medical and surgical advances. As per the study, International studies reveal an approximate annual incidence rate of 0.59 to 5 per 100,000 persons; however, studies indicate a rise in incidence. Miranda-Filho et al. in 2017 described increasing rates of CNS and brain cancers in countries in South America, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe, while decreasing rates were only reported in Japan. Dobes et al. in 2011 have also noted an increasing incidence of GBM tumors in two of their multicentered Australian studies, with a particular increase in frontal and temporal lobe GBM tumors. The increased incidence of glioblastoma multiforme raises the demand for early detection and diagnosis via utilizing the latest technology, propelling the global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. The rising incidence of glioblastoma across the globe is expected to accelerate the demand for glioblastoma multiforme treatment. Thus, the increased incidence rates of glioblastoma multiforme are expected to boost the market's growth.

Increasing research and development (R&D)

Increasing research and development (R&D) activities in molecular biotechnology and gene therapy for cancer and related diseases have facilitated the development of various biological drugs. These drugs assist in diminishing the side effects of the existing treatment methods, thus creating broader acceptance amongst patients. Tumor heterogeneity and variation in the patient-to-patient treatment approach are expected to increase the demand for a personalized treatment approach to manage glioblastoma multiforme. The approval of new treatments is expected to increase the life expectancy of patients living with glioblastoma multiforme. Furthermore, a special designation granted to investigational drugs by the FDA is expected to expedite novel therapy's approval process and commercialization. An increase in collaborations between researchers and market players is expected to boost the development of novel and effective treatment options for glioblastoma multiforme. The increasing approval for novel therapy and combination therapy is expected to drive the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market.

Key Segmentation:-

Type

Primary (De Novo)

Secondary

Treatment

Surgery

Medications

Patient Type

Adult

Geriatric

Child

Drug Type

Branded

Generics

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

