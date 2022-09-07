GoodBuy Gear, The Largest Baby & Kid Gear Resale Marketplace, Lands in New York City

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodBuy Gear, the leading online consignment marketplace for baby and kid gear, is empowering more parents than ever to conveniently sell and shop children’s products with the opening of its fourth market in New York City. As of today, GoodBuy Gear’s pickup and drop-off selling services are available to families in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens, as well as select Long Island, southern Westchester county, and New Jersey areas.

GoodBuy Gear was co-founded in 2016 by Kristin Langenfeld, an established engineer and mom of two, when she grew frustrated with the hassle, inconvenience, and stress she faced in buying and selling her kids’ used gear. Now the industry-leading managed marketplace in the baby and kids space, GoodBuy Gear provides white glove selling services to families in select Colorado, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia areas, and ships hundreds of thousands of open box and gently used items to families nationwide every year.

“40% of shoppers think about the resale value of items they are purchasing, but don’t have a convenient way to sell used baby and kid items, particularly higher end or more expensive items that you don’t want to just drop off on a friend’s doorstep or leave on the curb. New York City is one of our largest and fastest growing markets for buyers, so it was a natural fit to be our newest selling location,” said Langenfeld. “By offering white glove pickups—where we come to your doorstep to pick up your used gear—and in-person drop offs at our Gowanus location, we are giving New York metro area parents the opportunity to sell the gear they no longer need, for the best price and with nearly no effort.”

GoodBuy Gear makes the upcycling process easy by offering a hands-off selling experience once parents select an at-home pickup or in-person drop offs at the brand’s Gowanus location. GoodBuy Gear’s team of experts then quality check, photograph and recommend optimal pricing based on its proprietary algorithm. Items that pass inspection are listed for sale among GoodBuy Gear’s community of parents nationwide. Sellers earn up to 85% of the sale price, and can earn an instant payout when they opt to drop-off highly sought-after gear at the brand’s Gowanus location, 244 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11219.

To schedule a drop-off or pickup, visit: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/schedule-a-white-glove-pickup-service

Images, Videos and Logos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pa2LoZbKOujjzBXNgryDi7CrW3HOtMWR

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

