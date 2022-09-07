Tarci (formerly Leadgence) secures $17M Series A led by Sound Ventures

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarci (formerly Leadgence), a continuous intelligence engine that generates dynamic data on Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB), announced that the company has raised $17 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Sound Ventures, with participation from Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and additional strategic investors.

Tarci has developed a breakthrough proprietary continuous intelligence engine that constantly collects and analyzes the huge magnitude of small business signals to create accurate, actionable insights already used by commercial teams at Fortune 200 companies focused on SMBs. The company's enterprise partners cite its Continuous Intelligence as the driver behind a 6X increase in customer LTV and a 15% reduction in CAC. Sales teams using Tarci have significantly seen conversion increase by an average of 2X.

"At Sound Ventures, we are always on the lookout for companies that are forging new categories with fresh approaches to problems that many have previously tried to solve and failed," said Effie Epstein, Managing Partner at Sound Ventures and Tarci board member. "Tarci is addressing this problem with its continuous intelligence engine and equipping large enterprises--that have accepted stagnant data as the status quo--with a totally new way to engage SMBs."

"Companies are in total darkness as they try to sort through the huge magnitude of data on more than 80 million SMBs worldwide," said Leetal Gruper, Tarci Co-Founder and CEO. "Until our solution, there has been no way to sort through it to make real-time actionable business decisions. Our proprietary Continuous Intelligence provides a bright light on what is accurate and actionable. Especially in times of economic headwinds, it's more important than ever that enterprises have continuous intelligence that drives cost-effective results."

The raise comes on the heels of a breakout year for Tarci. The company will use the funding to continue its aggressive growth and plans to continue hiring for its globally distributed team.

About Tarci:

Founded by Leetal Gruper and Sergey Bahchissaraitsev, Tarci's continuous intelligence engine regularly collects, analyzes, and translates billions of signals from diversified sources, turning big data into actionable insights. The company's dynamic data already drives the increased efficiency and productivity of customer-facing teams at Fortune 200 companies, including leading financial institutions, insurance companies, and enterprises that sell to small and mid-size businesses. Tarci is backed by Sound Ventures, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and strategic investors.

To find out if Tarci might be right for your business, head to https://www.tarci.io/ or email: sharon@tarci.io

