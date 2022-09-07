Government Initiatives To Digitize The Education Sector Will Drive The Education And Learning Analytics Market As Per The Business Research Company's Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the education and learning analytics market, government initiatives in digitalizing the education sector are expected to propel the education and learning analytics market growth. The rise in remote learning and consistent student engagement on e-learning platforms during the pandemic has been anticipated to generate huge data, which will open ways to adopt education and learning analytics.

For instance, the government of India is taking initiatives in digitalizing the education sector to be on par with the global education standards and to expand the educational infrastructure in the country. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the government introduced the PM eVIDYA program in May 2020 to make e-learning more accessible for Indian students and teachers and is expected to benefit 0.25 billion students, and also the online education market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 driven by the government’s focus on designing online education programs, and strengthening digital infrastructure. Therefore, demand for education and learning analytics will rise as the prevalence of increasing government initiatives in digitalization rises.



The global education and learning analytics market size is expected to grow from $15.51 billion in 2021 to $18.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.44%. The education and learning analytics industry share is expected to grow to $38.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.89%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the education and learning analytics market. Many companies operating in education and learning analytics are developing new products or new technologies for strengthening the demand for the education and learning analytics market. For instance, in 2021, Adobe, a US-based company introduced adobe analytics, a higher education program. This program supports the future workforce with data science skills and helps college instructors and students to use adobe analytics which is a customer data analytics platform for free. Students will learn how to use data to drive business choices and build skills for vocations ranging from data science to product management and marketing with adobe analytics.

Major players in the education and learning analytics market are MicroStrategy Incorporated, TIBCO Software Inc, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx Inc, D2L Corporations, SAS Institute Ins, IBM Corporations, Microsoft Corporation, SABA Software, SAP SE, Blackboard Inc, Yellowfin Business Intelligence Co, Inetsoft Technology Corp, iSpring Solutions Inc and G-Cube.

The global education and learning analytics market is segmented by analytics type into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, descriptive analytics; by deployment into on-premise, cloud-based; by component into software, services; by end user into academics, corporates.

North America was the largest region in the education and learning analytics market in 2021. The regions covered in the global education and learning analytics market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide education and learning analytics market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, education and learning analytics market segments and geographies, education and learning analytics market trends, education and learning analytics market drivers, education and learning analytics market restraints, education and learning analytics market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

