Hironobu Ueno, CEO of Blockchain Gaming Platform double jump.tokyo on Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Dallas, TX , Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan specializing in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games. In a recent discussion on the Subject Matter Experts podcast, Qamar Zaman, host of the podcast, spoke with the CEO of double jump.tokyo about blockchain gaming's future and what role double jump.tokyo is playing in revolutionizing the gaming industry.





Hironobu Ueno, CEO of Blockchain Gaming Platform double jump.tokyo on Qamar Zaman Podcast - The Subject Matter Experts

The podcast covers various topics covering:

Fintech and NFTs and blockchain technologies

What makes your project double jump.tokyo unique in the space blockchain

What does the future look like for your company in the next 6 months

How do you deal with the cryptocurrency project downtrend going on?

CEO vision as a crypto tech leader in the blockchain gaming space.



Revolutionizing blockchain gaming

Hironobu also told Zaman that his team at double jump.tokyo intends to revolutionize the field of cryptocurrency gaming with its groundbreaking line of play-to-earn games like My Crypto Heroes, Brave Frontier Heroes, and My Crypto Saga. These games have gained many followers by offering fantastic gameplay experiences in fan-favorite genres like MMORPGs and real-time card games and integrating blockchain technology in exciting, innovative ways.

Listen to the full episode on your favorite Podcast Channel

About double jump.tokyo, Inc.

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and developing blockchain games. The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy.

double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega, as well as LINE and Bitflyer. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries while helping creators build the metaverse by providing the necessary technology and tools.

About The Subject Matter Experts Podcast

Hosted by Qamar Zaman and Rene Perras (Co-Host), the subject matter experts podcast aims to champion, amplify, and support the genius of our subject matter experts who through their hard work, innovation and exceptional merit have the spotlight shined on their unique ideas of improving the human condition.

To learn more about their podcast, visit the website and listen to the latest episodes.

Tune in and listen to the podcast on your favorite listening platform.

Apple iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcast, Spotify





Media Contact - Ana Khan T: 972-437-8942