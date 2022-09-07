Consulting and Professional Services CMO Dina Baker Joins Chief Outsiders

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary executive marketing leader Dina Baker has joined Chief Outsiders, becoming the latest fractional Chief Marketing Officer available for immediate engagements with the mid-market companies who comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

A strategic marketing and communications leader with experience that ranges from startup to Fortune 50 companies, Baker is noted for working with CEOs at consulting, professional services, healthcare, and technology firms to reposition brands, develop brand strategy, and build high-performance teams.

Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, Baker was defining the distinctive B2B brand positioning platform for the Americas as the VP of Marketing for insurtech firm, iptiQ. Prior, Baker developed strategy and managed the growth marketing from a position of thought leadership and innovation as Head of Marketing and Communication at the professional services and software firm Cambridge Systematics.

Baker also has served as a senior marketing executive for the Public Health Management Corporation and for global Fortune 50 enterprises Cigna and DuPont.

“Excelling at digital and traditional marketing, creative execution; media and stakeholder relations; and internal and external communications, Dina balances near-term goals and long-term strategy with immersion in the mission, vision, and business objectives,” said Deborah Fell, managing partner, Chief Outsiders.

Baker earned her B.A. in English from Cornell University.

