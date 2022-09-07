LiDAR Drone Market to Generate Revenue of $455 Billion by 2028 | Increased Attention to Survey and Mapping to Drive Market Growth

Westford, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for drones is growing at an alarming rate, and this is especially true for LiDAR drones. LiDAR drones are often used in surveying, mapping and land management applications, but their versatility has led to their widespread use in other industries as well. As per SkyQuest analysis of the Global LiDAR Drone Market , LiDAR sensors are used across several potential applications, such as mapping roads and buildings, detecting objects hidden under water, and measuring distances between vehicles and pedestrians.

One of the most notable applications in the global LiDAR drone market is in the automotive industry. They have been used to help determine the location and size of a defect on a car's surface. This information is then used to create a 3-D model of the car that can be used for further diagnostics or repairs. Another area where LiDAR drones are being extensively used is in law enforcement. Some police departments are using them to help track criminals, while others are using them for border control purposes.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/lidar-drone-market

Top Development in Global LiDAR Drone Market

In August 2022, Censys Technologies launched a new sentaero drone with integrated LiDAR sensor, a new payload addition to its fixed-wing VTOL drone. It will be primarily use for aerial mapping and surveying.

In August 2022, YellowScan, a leading player in the global LiDAR drone market in partnership with FIXAR launched a new LiDAR drone. It is lightweight system that can long distance with advanced accuracy and high-end point density, makes the UAV Lidar mapping tool very suitable for fixed-wing integrations.

In September 2022, FPLAir started testing its new LiDAR drone over power lines for commercial use. The drone will capture images for analyzing if there is any dame to the infrastructure

In August 2022, DragonFly announced to launch 3 new UAV enabled with LiDAR system in Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, which is planned to happen on 6-8 September 2022.

In August 2022, Aerial Precision secured a funding of $760,000 for producing intelligent LiDAR for mobile vehicles and commercial drones

In September 2022, Faro announced to acquire GeoSLAM for 25.48 million.

SkyQuest has tracked over 100 latest developments in the global LiDAR drone market. It primarily includes new product launch, M&A, partnership, investment, potential application areas and new industrial application, and joint venture, among others. These developments would help you gaining valuable insights about the market, its growth momentum, competitors analysis and their strategies, among others.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/lidar-drone-market

Lidar Drone Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 18%, but the Growth is Throttle by Several Industry Challenges

As the technology behind drones continues to evolve, so too do the challenges face by those in the drone industry. And one of the key areas that continues to be a challenge for those in the drone business is LiDAR. This technology has been heralded as a game changer for many industries and is now being used more and more in robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The LiDAR drone market is still in its early stages, with many challenges still to be overcome. Key ones include overcoming prohibitive cost and weight limitations, developing efficient and reliable mapping software, and overcoming the hurdle of maintaining high accuracy over long periods of time.

One key factor that has helped LiDAR drone market adoption grow quickly is the widespread availability of compatible sensors from various manufacturers. However, sensor quality will continue to be a key concern for the industry as companies strive to achieve accuracy levels similar to those achieved by conventional aircraft systems.

Mapping software development is also progressing slowly, with many companies finding it difficult to establish an accurate mapping process and overcome reliability issues. Overall, there are several significant challenges facing the LiDAR drone industry that will need to be addressed if widespread acceptance is to be achieved.

High cost of drones: A key challenge for the LiDAR drone market is the high cost of drones, especially when weighed against the benefits they provide. As drone technology matures, it may become more affordable, but there are a number of challenges to overcome first. As per SkyQuest analysis, an entry level lidar system costs around $23,000, which further adds $10,000–$20,000 as cost of drone. In addition to this, it requires robust software, insurance, and licensed pilot, which, in turn, take the average cost of the of mid-range Lidar drone to $62,000 to $70,000. Apart from this, end-users in the LiDAR drone market also have to spend around $1,000 on maintenance per year.

Unmanned aircraft systems regulation: There are many regulations surrounding unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and businesses will need to comply with them in order to reap the full benefits of drone technology. This includes understanding and adhering to safety guidelines, registering with authorities, and ensuring good data management.

SkyQuest has published a report on global LiDAR drone market. The report provides a detailed market analysis that primarily covers pricing analysis, market dynamics, trends, opportunities, challenges, value chain and supply chain analysis, import and export data of LiDAR drone, among others.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/lidar-drone-market

Top Players in the Global Lidar Drone Market

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (U.S.)

Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada)

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Delair SAS (France)

Phoenic LiDAR Systems (U.S.)

Leica Ecosystems AG (Switzerland)

Yellow Scan (France)

LiDARUSA (U.S.)

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Benewake (Beijing) Co. Ltd. (China)

RoboSense (China)

Sich AG (Germany)

Microdrones (Germany)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Virtual Data Room Market

Global Augmented Reality Market

Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Global Mass Flow Controller Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com