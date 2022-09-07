NEURONES: 2022 first half-year net profit stands at 7.9%

Heading: 1st half 2022 results        Nanterre, September 7, 2022 (after trading)

2022 first half-year net profit stands at 7.9%

Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions)H1 20212021H1 2022
Revenues289.3579.9327.1
Business operating profit *31.1 (10.8%)64.2 (11.1%)38.4 (11.7%)
Operating profit30.3 (10.5%)61.6 (10.6%)37 (11.3%)
Net financial profit00.2(0.3)
Tax on earnings(9.4)(18.8)(10.9)
Net profit after tax20.9 (7.2%)42.9 (7.4%)25.8 (7.9%)
of which, group share18.337.722.1
Staff at end of period5,7045,8696,047

* before cost of bonus shares

Achievements

At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:

  • operating profit was confirmed at 11.3% of revenues (10.5% for the same period last year);
  • net income of €25.8 million (7.9% of revenues) increased by 23%;
  • net cash (excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities) was €232.2 million, despite the increase in working capital requirements.

Outlook

In the absence of any signs of a slowdown, NEURONES confirms for the whole year its forecasts raised last month:

  • revenues of at least €640 million,
  • an operating profit of around 10.5%.

About NEURONES
With over 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid caps
www.neurones.net

