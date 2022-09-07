NEURONES: 2022 first half-year net profit stands at 7.9%

English French

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2022 results Nanterre, September 7, 2022 (after trading)

2022 first half-year net profit stands at 7.9%

Financial statements as at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2021 2021 H1 2022 Revenues 289.3 579.9 327.1 Business operating profit * 31.1 (10.8%) 64.2 (11.1%) 38.4 (11.7%) Operating profit 30.3 (10.5%) 61.6 (10.6%) 37 (11.3%) Net financial profit 0 0.2 (0.3) Tax on earnings (9.4) (18.8) (10.9) Net profit after tax 20.9 (7.2%) 42.9 (7.4%) 25.8 (7.9%) of which, group share 18.3 37.7 22.1 Staff at end of period 5,704 5,869 6,047

* before cost of bonus shares

Achievements

At the end of the first half of the year and after auditing:

operating profit was confirmed at 11.3% of revenues (10.5% for the same period last year);

net income of €25.8 million (7.9% of revenues) increased by 23%;

net cash (excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities) was €232.2 million, despite the increase in working capital requirements.





Outlook

In the absence of any signs of a slowdown, NEURONES confirms for the whole year its forecasts raised last month:

revenues of at least €640 million,

an operating profit of around 10.5%.

About NEURONES

With over 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Euronext Tech Leaders - DSS mid caps

www.neurones.net

Press Relations:

O'Connection

Valérie Hackenheimer

Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20



vhackenheimer@oconnection.fr



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net

