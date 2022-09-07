Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 2022.08.31

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE

September 7, 2022                               

Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)

Stop date of information Total number of shares forming the share capital  

Total number of voting rights
August 31, 2022 8.937.085  

Gross total voting rights:
15.429.485
Net* total voting rights:
15.371.652

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights

