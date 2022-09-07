Legum & Norman Hosts National Night Out Event

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman (LN), an Associa company providing top-tier community management services throughout Bethany Beach, Delaware, Maryland, Ocean City, Virginia, and Washington D.C., recently partnered with Cascades Community Association in Potomac Falls to host a community-wide safety event as part of the 2022 National Night Out (NNO). Residents joined LN management, board members, law enforcement, fire departments, and other first responders to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships.

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa and LN work closely with their respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa-managed community safety events.

NNO takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. On October 4, Associa-managed communities will sponsor 36 NNO events as part of Texas’ NNO. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“Cascades Community Association has been a valued client for 22 years, and we are proud to partner with them on this event,” said Marc McCoy, CMCA®, AMS®, Legum & Norman branch president. “Helping foster a sense of family in the communities we manage is what makes us stand out from the crowd, and we are thrilled to play a key role in creating a safe and secure living environment in this community.”

