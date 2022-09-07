ImmixBio Completes GMP Manufacturing of Scaled-Up Batch of IMX-110 for Clinical Trials

Scaled-up, proprietary GMP manufacturing process to be utilized in 2 clinical trials:

2022 planned monotherapy IMX-110 Clinical Trial in soft tissue sarcoma (“STS”)

2022 planned combination IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab Clinical Trial in advanced solid tumors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced that it has completed Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) manufacturing of a scaled-up batch of IMX-110 for clinical trials. IMX-110 was produced using our proprietary, scaled-up manufacturing process that will provide drug supply for 2 ImmixBio clinical trials planned to start in 2022: first, planned monotherapy IMX-110 clinical trial in soft tissue sarcoma (“STS”); second, planned combination IMX-110 + BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab clinical trial in advanced solid tumors.

“Completing the first batch of GMP IMX-110 using our proprietary, scaled-up GMP manufacturing process just 7 months after our manufacturing kick-off is a testament to the efficiency and dedication of our stellar team,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, CEO of ImmixBio. “Building on promising clinical and animal data for IMX-110 as a monotherapy and in combination with PD-1, we are excited to kick off 2 clinical trials soon in 2022 – IMX-110 monotherapy, and IMX-110 combined with BeiGene anti-PD-1 tislelizumab.”

About IMX-110

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved orphan drug designation (“ODD”) for IMX-110 for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Additionally, the FDA has approved rare pediatric disease designation (“RPDD”) for IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma. RPDD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Learn more at www.immixbio.com/iMX-110.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts

Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Gabriel Morris

Chief Financial Officer

ir@immixbio.com

+1 (888) 958-1084