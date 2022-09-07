TRANSWESTERN RANKS NO. 5 ON THE 2022 BEST WORKPLACES IN REAL ESTATE™ LIST BY GREAT PLACE TO WORK® AND FORTUNE

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have named Transwestern to its inaugural list of the Best Workplaces in Real Estate. Transwestern ranked No. 5 among 35 companies, meaning the firm is one of the best companies to work for nationally based on comprehensive analytics and employee feedback. The honor comes on the heels of Transwestern being ranked No. 10 on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Texas list, a state where the firm operates four full-service offices, including its corporate headquarters.

“We are grateful for this recognition that honors a culture of performance, innovation, camaraderie and inclusion.” said Larry P. Heard, CEO of the Transwestern companies. “Integral to this result is being a high-performance company where team members enjoy professional success, serving our clients at a high level and doing so in a team-oriented environment. Our business brings together bright minds and diverse talents, and we are proud to be included among these many accomplished real estate companies who consider their people their most important asset.”

The Best Workplaces in Real Estate award is based on analysis of survey responses from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. In that survey, 93% of Transwestern’s employees said Transwestern is a great place to work, and 95% said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.



The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate.”





About the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Real Estate by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 23,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Transwestern

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

