Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Size Estimated at US$ 53.8 Bn by 2027, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - An in-depth analysis of women’s health diagnostics market finds prospects of growth of diagnostic laboratory testing and infectious disease testing is attracting companies to tap into opportunities in these segments. High risks associated with transmission of infectious diseases to pregnant women has necessitated the effective diagnosis of various infections. This demonstrates market demand for women’s health diagnostics to improve laboratory testing solutions for improved patient outcomes. The women’s health diagnostics market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



Need to serve the increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) treatment for women is leading companies to introduce novel testing options. However, challenges of poor supply chain management and limited availability of POC diagnostic test kits in developing countries pose challenge for manufacturing companies. To this end, companies in the women’s health diagnostics market need to adopt inventory management to ensure accessibility and sustainability of POC testing in limited resource regions, finds a recent women’s health diagnostics market forecast.

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market – Key Findings of the Report

Kits & reagents device type segment held a key share of women’s health diagnostics market in 2018, due to their use in cancer biopsy testing, prenatal genetic testing, and infectious disease testing.

Infectious disease testing segment held the leading share of women’s health diagnostics market in 2018 due to high incidence of infectious diseases in women. However, cervical cancer testing segment is estimated to garner promising revenue among other key test type segments. Development of new tests for early detection of human papillomavirus (HPV) to prevent complications associated with cervical cancer creates enormous opportunities in the segment. Additionally, companies are introducing new type of tests to determine the HPV variant that may lead to cancers in women.

Diagnostic laboratories & imaging centers held a significant share of women’s health diagnostics market in 2018. Demand for optimization of combined dual HIV/ syphilis testing for cost-effective testing is compelling innovations in the diagnostic labs end user segment. The collaboration of a smartphone diagnostics provider with Columbia University for integration of smartphone-linked blood test for combined HIV/syphilis test is a case in point.

Asia Pacific holds the third-leading revenue in the women’s health diagnostics market. Companies in the women’s health diagnostics market are engaging in inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to offer healthcare solutions tailored for Asian women. Furthermore, collaborations between companies to offer improved treatment options benefits the women’s health diagnostics market in the region.

Increasing evidence of successful patient outcomes, to detect severe forms of HPV infections, and to evaluate precancerous markers, is leading to increasing R&D of ‘two-for-one’ diagnostic approach. Serving to be a low-cost alternative to detect the riskiest forms of HPV infection, companies are collaborating with research labs for development of ‘two-for-one’ approach that avoids unnecessary diagnostic procedures, and improves patient outcomes.



Women’s Health Diagnostics Market – Growth Drivers

Availability of increased laboratory testing options for the increasing diseases in women is fueling the growth of women’s health diagnostics market

Key role of companies to offer laboratory testing solutions for TORCH infections creates opportunities in women’s health diagnostics market

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the women’s health diagnostics market are;

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Becton Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Cardinal Health

The women’s health diagnostics market is segmented as follows;

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, by Device Type

Biopsy Devices

Imaging & Monitoring System Ultrasound Devices Mammography Systems MRI Systems Others

Kits & Reagents

Consumable & Accessories

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Breast Cancer Testing

Cervical Cancer Testing

Prenatal Genetic Screening & Carrier Testing

Pregnancy Testing

Fertility & Ovulation Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Others



Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories & Imaging Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



