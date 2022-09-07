EHR EMR Market Size is projected to reach USD 47.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are digital records of a patient’s medical history that are stored for medical purposes and can be queried at any time by authorized medical personnel. As defined by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, EMR is an electronic record of medical information on an individual that can be created, gathered, managed, and consulted by authorized clinicians and staff within one health care organization. Thus, these records make the treatment process more accurate in cases of emergency such as stroke or anaphylaxis attack.

The market is primarily driven by the growing number of patients suffering from chronic and lifestyle disorders, rising geriatric population base, and the surging need for remote monitoring and chronic disease management. Further, government initiatives, such as Europe's eHealth policies, digital agenda, and regional healthcare authorities for paperless documentation, are driving the global market. For instance, in December 2017, AdvancedMD launched a smart dashboard for Advanced EHR, which adds up to the company’s medical office technology platform.

Recent application-based innovations have played a prime role in accelerating market growth. Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and Big Data analytics have helped in shaping the digital healthcare market. The advanced algorithm based on AI and machine learning has shown immense potential to analyze complex medical data and predict treatment and care plans for patients.





Impact of COVID-19

The recent global healthcare crisis triggered by the Coronavirus [andemic has put the EMRs through the extremes. With a huge surge in patient volume, the market leaders are pressurized in innovating and developing a more accurate and faster-paced EMR system that provides a quick narrative about the patient’s medical history and stimulates a faster treatment process.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 47.6 Million by 2030 CAGR 5.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Mode of Delivery, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Cerner Corporation (THE U.S.), Google Health (GOOGLE), Epic Systems Corporation (THE U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (THE U.S.), MEDITECH (THE U.S.), GE Healthcare (THE U.S.), Intersystems Corporation (THE U.S.), Cantata Health (THE U.S.), Advanced-Data Systems Corporation (THE U.S.), CureMD (THE U.S.) Key Market Drivers A growing number of patients diagnosed with chronic and lifestyle disorders

Increasing patient awareness, and favorable government policies

Key Highlights

The global EHR EMR market size was valued at USD 29,395 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 47,600 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). The software Segment is expected to be the leading segment in EHR EMR Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in EHR EMR Market.





Key Players

Cerner Corporation (THE U.S.)

Google Health (GOOGLE)

Epic Systems Corporation (THE U.S.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (THE U.S.)

MEDITECH (THE U.S.)

GE Healthcare (THE U.S.)

NextGen Healthcare (THE U.S.)

Intersystems Corporation (THE U.S.)

Cantata Health (THE U.S.)

Advanced Data Systems Corporation (THE U.S.)

CureMD (THE U.S.)





EHR EMR Market: Segmentation

By Product

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Specialty-Based Cardiology Neurology Radiology Oncology

General Applications

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Model

Cloud-Based

By End-User

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Diagnostic Centers

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In August 2020 , the Indian government under the National Digital Health Blueprint aimed at using technology to improve healthcare delivery across the country and launched an initiative to introduce health ID cards for citizens all across the nation.

, the Indian government under the National Digital Health Blueprint aimed at using technology to improve healthcare delivery across the country and launched an initiative to introduce health ID cards for citizens all across the nation. Science 37 launched an Integrated Electronic Health Records that patients using Science 37's technology platform can connect their health record directly. Thus, eliminating paper documentation and streamlining information sharing across platforms.





News Media

Healthcare Sector – An Opportunistic Market for Cyber Insurance

India to Hold the Lion’s Share in the Electronic Medical Records Market





