HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Honors Employees for Continuous Service

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division is honoring 27 employees who have achieved 40 years of continuous service in 2022. HII refers to this elite group as “master shipbuilders,” a designation reserved for individuals whose careers in shipbuilding span four decades, nearly half of Ingalls’ 84-year shipbuilding legacy.



“The focus and dedication of these master shipbuilders distinguishes Ingalls in the industry and enables us to continue building first-class ships for our country,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is difficult and complex, and these shipbuilders have continued our mission for decades. On behalf of HII and Ingalls, we congratulate and thank you.”

Master shipbuilders typically hold various positions within the company over their careers. From talent recruitment, to training the next generation of shipbuilders, to designing, crafting and testing ships, each role supports shipbuilding construction and is vital to Ingalls’ success in delivering ships, including amphibious warships, destroyers and national security cutters.

“I have always been a cheerleader for working at Ingalls, and being a master shipbuilder is a true honor,” director of material cost analysis and 2022 master shipbuilder Donna Gardner said. “I can’t think of anywhere else that gives you more opportunities. Whether you are working in engineering or in planning, when you work at Ingalls you are part of something bigger than yourself.”

The following employees are in this year’s 2022 master shipbuilder class:

Robert Adams

Ray Bailey

James Busch

Donna Gardner

Tara Hooks

Terry McLendon

Keith O’Brien

Steven Pierce

Cynthia Stevens Joel Alford

Jeffrey Bruno

Donald Cates

Rodney Hankins

Jimmy Lum

Anthony Moore

Melanie Olsen

Jeffrey Robinson

Bernice Webb Lonnie Arnold

William Burns

Dennis Dominique

Pete Harrell III

David Malbrough

Carl Nazarian

David Pendergast

Anthony Rogers

Dennis Woodard

In July 2022, Ingalls announced that the company plans to hire over 2,000 full-time shipbuilders as part of its future workforce. Openings include more than 500 different types of jobs. For more information on all open positions and benefits, visit buildyourcareer.com.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-master-shipbuilders-2022.

