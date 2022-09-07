Westland Insurance acquires Front Row Insurance Brokers, expanding Commercial practice and entering US market

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is excited to announce that it has acquired Front Row Insurance Brokers Inc., one of the largest and most respected film and entertainment insurance brokers in North America.

With this acquisition, Westland adds another key vertical under its Corporate Advisory & Specialty practice, positioning itself as a market leader serving the rapidly evolving film and entertainment industry in Canada, the U.S. and internationally. In addition to growing Westland’s presence in major markets across Canada, Front Row also represents Westland’s first U.S. operations.

Front Row Insurance Brokers offers fast insurance and risk management solutions to the entertainment industry, including film production, music, theatre, live performance, and commercial photographers. Front Row has eight offices across North America including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. Front Row will retain their name, logo, industry leading website and all their specially trained staff.

“Front Row is an incredible complement and accelerator to Westland’s Commercial strategy,” says Jamie Lyons, President & Chief Operating Officer. “They have deep expertise as a market-leading entertainment insurance broker and have incredibly strong brand equity in Canada and the United States. They are entrepreneurs and innovators in an industry that is going through tremendous growth and change. David Hamilton, Steve Beatty and their team are passionate leaders, dedicated to serving the unique needs of their clients. They have an outstanding reputation as film and entertainment experts. We are thrilled to welcome them to Westland.”

“Westland's vision to expand their specialty practice to include entertainment, arts and culture was immediately attractive to us,” says David Hamilton, President & CEO, Front Row. “Our 55 team members are elated to join the Westland crew. Westland’s size and strong insurance company partnerships mean we can pitch our popular client-first service model to more storytellers, in new territories. We are delighted that cultural risks will be even better protected because of this partnership.”

Dowling Hales acted as financial advisor to Front Row Insurance Brokers in the transaction.

As the largest Canadian owned independent brokerage in the country, Westland continues to invest in and grow its business organically and through strategic acquisitions.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in North America. Trading $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, specialty, personal and employee group benefits insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.