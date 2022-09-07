Cloud Based Contact Centers Market Size is projected to reach USD 82.43 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Contact Centers have become necessary for companies to adopt systematic approaches to enhance performance, channel support and engagement, reporting, and analytics with a continuously changing customer base where customer preferences often change. To achieve these objectives, small businesses need to identify the best cloud contact center solution and partner. These solutions streamline the process of providing modernized, up-to-date services to customers and customize them to meet their preferences and requirements to provide the benefits of minimal capital investment, 24/7 technical support, reliability, security, and scalability.

The innovative nature of cloud-based contact centers is driven by customer demands, joint ventures, the application trends in the vertical industry, such as business and enterprise, and the need to create new capabilities for the present market. The decrease in the cost is a key driver of the cloud contact center's development. Moreover, reduced and simplified maintenance processes make it possible for business value to be quickly implemented, for distributer management to be easier, for business to be flexible and for saving money.

As they are increasingly embedded in industrial processes, solutions are expected to see increasing demand. Cloud contact center services are both considered by most offline and online retailers to be revenue sources and a key focus area. This atmosphere makes it possible for many businesses to enter the area. Google has announced Contact Center AI for 2019 that it is committed to helping retailers scale up phone support without compromising customer experience.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 82.43 Billion by 2030 CAGR 21.3% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment Model, Organization size, Industries, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aspect Software, Inc., BT GROUP PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Connect First, Inc., Evolve IP LLC, Five9, Inc., Genesys, Liveops, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, NewVoiceMedia Limited, NICE Ltd., Oracle Corporation Key Market Opportunities Better Customer Experience to Enhance the Adoption of Cloud based Data Center Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of SMAC Technologies

Key Highlights

The global cloud based contact center market size was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 82.43 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2022 to 2030.

from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in Cloud based Contact Center Market.

Solution Segment is expected to be the leading segment in Cloud based Contact Center Market during the forecast period.





Key players in the global cloud-based contact center market include

Aspect Software, Inc

BT GROUP PLC

Cisco Systems, Inc

Connect First, Inc

Evolve IP LLC

Five9, Inc

Genesys

Liveops, Inc

Mitel Networks Corporation

NewVoiceMedia Limited

NICE Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd.

West Corporationamong others.





Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industries

BFSI

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cloud-based-contact-center-market/toc





Recent Developments

In Sep 2020, NICE inConnect, a subsidiary of NICE, has partnered with Zendesk to provide customer service support. As a result of the partnership, both companies can now use NICE in the Contact CXone home systems and the Zendesk Support Suite to help service desk and field teams keep up with increased COVID-19 interactions. Both NICE inContact CXone Home and Zendesk Remote Support Bundle are virtual agents providing business continuity, productivity, and reliability. The partnership allows sales agents to keep track of and access all customers in an easy-to-use workspace.

In Nov 2019, Avaya has made new additions to its cloud-based customer service system. These include:

In July 2020 , in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesys launched a Rapid Response to help businesses change their processes to accommodate Genesys Cloud over a short period. This provides the customer with a variety of features, including automation systems, self-service, voice and email routing, recording interaction, and collaboration tools.

, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesys launched a Rapid Response to help businesses change their processes to accommodate Genesys Cloud over a short period. This provides the customer with a variety of features, including automation systems, self-service, voice and email routing, recording interaction, and collaboration tools. Avaya IX Teamspace provides media chat and messaging capabilities to customers, agents, and back-office staff. Avaya IX Dashboard, an open, modular dashboard that provides a snapshot of customer journey performance and associated customer experience with enhanced analytics. Agent Scripting-a browser-based call-flow scripting platform that provides an ambitious customer journey.







News Media

Top 10 Cloud Computing Service Providers in the World

Cloud Robotics: The Future is Here





