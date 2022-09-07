Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.73 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunological technique used for the detection and monitoring of chronic disorders. The diagnostic testing technique is carried out in a CLIA analyzer. These chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA) find extensive application in clinical diagnostics of various diseases, such as inherited genetic diseases, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.





Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Drivers

The global market is driven by a number of factors, such as the growing product innovations and development of CLIA Systems by market players, integration of technological advancements to address growing diagnostic needs of chronic diseases, and rising demands for such diagnostic techniques to address the growing global diseased population. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association, in 2018, around 34.2 million individuals in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes that constitutes 10.5% of the country’s population.

Furthermore, the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus is also expected to upsurge the demand for novel chemiluminescence immunoassay solutions for diagnostics and testing purposes. The huge patient pool and the growing number of suspects being tested worldwide have created several opportunities within the market. For instance, according to the data reported to WHO, as of December 8, 2020, there have been 66.72 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, among which 1.53 million deaths have been reported.

Additionally, business decisions, strategic collaborations, agreements, mergers, and partnerships have positively influenced market growth. For instance, Abbott Laboratories signed and entered a contract worth USD 252.0 million with North West London Pathology (NWLP) to build up a supply chain of diagnostic equipment and consumables, including Abbott's Alinity ci-series diagnostics instruments within the two organizations.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.73 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Immunodiagnostic Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Key Market Opportunities Product Developments and Technological Advancements Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Chemiluminescence Immunoassay to Address the Surging Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Regional Analysis

North America’s chemiluminescence immunoassay market is largely driven by the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure. Apart from this, the European regional market is anticipated to be the second-largest market on account of the growing prevalence of the disease, patient’s accessibility to advanced facilities, rising government initiatives to support research in chronic diseases diagnostics and treatment, and high healthcare expenditure. APAC’s Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market to attain high growth rate during the forecast period.





Key Highlights

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size was valued at USD 6.64 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.73 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

from 2022 to 2030. The infectious Disease Segment is expected to be the leading segment in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market.





Key Players

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics





Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market: Segmentation

By Product

Instruments Automated Semi-Automated

Consumables

Software and Services

By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Autoimmune Disease

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





