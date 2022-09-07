Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Allwyn Entertainment AG and SPAC Extension Proposal

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) (“CRHC”) today announced that its shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 have approved the previously announced business combination with Allwyn Entertainment AG (“Allwyn” or the “Company”) (the “Business Combination”), a leading multinational lottery operator.



The Business Combination was supported by over 99.2% of the shares of CRHC voted at an extraordinary general meeting held on September 7, 2022. Approximately 66.7% of total outstanding shares voted.

Additionally, at a separate extraordinary general meeting held today, CRHC shareholders of record as of July 11, 2022 approved a proposal to extend the date by which CRHC must consummate its initial business combination from September 11, 2022, to December 11, 2022. With the approval, CRHC and Allwyn have additional flexibility to complete the Business Combination.

CRHC stated, “We appreciate the support of CRHC shareholders in approving the Business Combination with Allwyn. With the additional time our shareholders have provided, we are working diligently to complete the Business Combination with Allwyn as expeditiously as possible.”

All proposals considered and voted upon by CRHC’s shareholders at each of the extraordinary general meetings were approved. The formal results of the votes will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by CRHC.

For more information about the Business Combination, please visit www.cohnrobbins.com/investor-relations/ or see documents filed by Allwyn and CRHC with the SEC.

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading global lottery operator with wagers grown up to €19 billion in just over ten years. Allwyn builds lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and Italy. In March 2022, Allwyn Entertainment Ltd was named as the Preferred Applicant for the license to operate the National Lottery in the U.K., one of the world’s largest lotteries. The license is set to run for 10 years from February 2024.

About Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Founded and listed on the NYSE in 2020, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is Co-Chaired by Gary D. Cohn and Clifton S. Robbins. Mr. Cohn is Vice Chairman of IBM and has more than 30 years of financial services experience spanning the private and public sectors, having served as Assistant to the President of the United States for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018, and as President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 2006-2016. Mr. Robbins has more than 35 years of investment management experience, including as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Harbour Group from 2004-2020, a Managing Member of global growth investor General Atlantic Partners from 2000-2004, and as a General Partner of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where he worked from 1987-2000.

Source: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.