LifeLabs’ President and CEO named one of the “Top 100 Innovation CEOs of 2022”

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that LifeLabs’ President and CEO, Charles Brown, has been named one of the “Top 100 Innovation CEOs of 2022” by the World Biz Magazine.

World Biz Magazine's Top 100 Innovation CEO Awards celebrates business leaders across the globe that are making major strides in their industries. Over 40,000 leaders were shortlisted for this award and the winners were selected based on their exceptional leadership, commercial insight, and market integrity, and its positive impact on sustainability.

“It is an esteemed honour to receive this award and to be recognized in company of such distinguished leaders,” says Charles. “I graciously accept this award on behalf of the LifeLabs team. These past two years, we came together as a team to conquer the changing landscape of the pandemic. Our team showed up every day embodying our values, showing resilience, while continuously supporting our customers and the healthcare community. It is a privilege to work with everyone and I look forward to what we will achieve together in the future.”

Charles was ranked #10 amongst awardees for his leading innovative efforts for LifeLabs and unique contribution to the biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare industries the past year. Since joining LifeLabs in 2018, Charles has worked to evolve LifeLabs into a commercially driven organization that brings customer-centred value to market. By showcasing the possibility of delivering value-based outcomes, Charles empowers his employees to make a difference and facilitate innovative change. During COVID-19, Charles’ leadership empowered the team to quickly pivot and adapt to respond to the pandemic by providing essential COVID-19 testing, while maintaining full operation of lab testing and diagnostic work.

About World Biz Magazine

World Biz Magazine is the leading global C-Suite business journal with a readership spanning 32 countries, WBM focuses on leadership, innovation, investment and social responsibility. Learn more at www.worldbizmagazine.com.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading edge technologies and our 6,000 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab, and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.