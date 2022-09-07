Altus’ Chief Commercial Officer Jorge Blanco Recognized on HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2023

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Jorge Blanco, its Chief Commercial Officer, has been named to the 2023 HITEC 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.



The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology, for driving technology transformation in their organizations and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2022 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the general public.

“It is an honour and privilege to be recognized among this incredible group of technology leaders,” said Jorge Blanco. “I thank HITEC for its continued support and unwavering commitment to connect, inspire and grow influential Hispanic technology executives. Altus’ partnership with HITEC provides us with vital support for diversity initiatives and considerable exposure to some of the best and brightest Hispanic tech executives.”

About Altus Group

Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our de facto standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and market leading expertise. A market leader in providing Intelligence as a Service, Altus Group empowers CRE professionals to make well-informed decisions with greater speed and scale to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,650 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: