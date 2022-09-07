SBA, DOL, NLRB, FMCS Join Forces in Historic Collaboration, Launch New Digital Toolkit to Empower Workers and Promote Benefits of Equitable Labor-Management Partnerships

Washington, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In continued celebration of Labor Day, today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) , the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) , and the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) released a first-of-its-kind digital toolkit for employers seeking guidance on responding to their employees who are interested in exercising their right to form or join a union.

View the digital toolkit at sba.gov/employee-organizing .

“Building strong teams and managing workforce issues are critical skillsets that small business owners must continually develop as they start and grow resilient businesses, and the SBA remains committed to supporting them with relevant content and trainings,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , a member of the White House Task Force. “The resources in this collaborative digital toolkit will help small businesses learn about, evaluate and manage the growing worker-driven and market-based trends in employee organizing.”

Executing the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of promoting and supporting unionization and collective bargaining through the president’s Executive Order Establishing the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment (Task Force) , the digital toolkit highlights the mutual benefits to employers and workers of labor-management partnerships and collective bargaining, in addition to providing a slew of resources – through partner agencies – including information on navigating workplace issues, working together to protect worker organizing, establishing labor-management partnerships, respecting workers’ freedom to choose union representation, and addressing concerns of small businesses.

“SBA’s toolkit is an invaluable resource for employers looking for information and guidance on unions and the value of collective bargaining,” said Secretary Marty Walsh , who serves as vice chair of the White House Task Force. “Worker interest in forming unions is higher than we’ve seen in decades, and this resource will be an important tool in helping employers respond positively to worker organizing campaigns.”

Established on April 26, 2021, by an Executive Order signed by President Biden, the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment – chaired by Vice President Harris and vice-chaired by Labor Secretary Walsh – directs the coordination and mobilization of over 20 federal agencies, to implement policies, programs, and practices to empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers. Following up on that stated commitment, the Task Force published a report with over 70 recommendations in February 2022 that aims to improve relations between and outcomes for both American workers and small businesses.

“Small businesses are a crucial component of the American economy, and they employ millions of workers,” said NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo . “This toolkit provides key resources that small business owners can use to ensure their employees can freely and fairly exercise their labor rights and create the effective labor-management partnerships that benefit workers, small businesses, and communities alike.”

“FMCS is thrilled to collaborate with our fellow agencies on the toolkit. It is a fantastic opportunity to bring awareness to both labor and management that FMCS is ready, willing, and able to assist in creating effective labor-management partnerships," said FMCS Acting Director Gregory Goldstein . "FMCS has been effective throughout our 75-year history in preventing, managing, and resolving workplace conflict related to collective bargaining. And all at no cost to the parties.”

Developed through collaboration across federal agencies, the toolkit also builds on the Biden-Harris Administration’s pro-union legacy, coming on the heels of the passing of the pro-worker and pro-small business Inflation Reduction Act , which will lower costs for American families, create a more equitable economy, and introduce new opportunities for small businesses and manufacturers, who create nearly two-thirds of net new private sector jobs.

With sixteen million workers in the United States that are union members or in a job that provides them union representation, of which more than six in ten of those workers are women and/or people of color, unions are also a powerful force in narrowing the pay gap for women and workers of color.

For additional information on the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, visit dol.gov/general/labortaskforce .

