TicketSmarter is partnering with more than 300 colleges and universities this football season

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fall sports return to campuses around the country, TicketSmarter is proud to announce that it is supporting student-athletes from more than 300 individual colleges and universities as well as more than 35 conferences through current partnerships.



“At TicketSmarter, we are committed to giving back to the community and one of the ways we do that is through our college sports partnerships,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “They give us an exciting opportunity to support the school in a unique way that makes it easier for fans to see their favorite teams from the stands.”

TicketSmarter provides college sports fans and universities with a safe and secure platform to buy or resell tickets for events both on and off campus. Those may range from football games this fall to guest speaker series and performing arts productions. TicketSmarter offers the same service for collegiate conferences as well for end-of-season competitions like the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

Additionally, TicketSmarter partners with ESPN Events to provide buying and reselling opportunities to its 35 collegiate sporting events including the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. TicketSmarter also serves as an educational partner of Bowl Season, offering its services to the coalition’s 44 bowl games.

New this year, TicketSmarter will be the primary ticketing partner of the second-annual HBCU Pigskin Showdown , which is a post-season college football game featuring NFL Draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

About TicketSmarter:

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With more than 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter enables customers to experience the power and excitement of live events. TicketSmarter also works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation and the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.