Automotive Software Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 86,283.47 Million by 2029: Industry Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Segments

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Automotive Software Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. The most advanced tools and techniques are applied to produce this Automotive Software report which gives the best experience to the business and the user. This Automotive Software market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This market report potentially endows you with numerous insights and business solutions that will assist you to stay ahead of the competition. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the automotive software market is expected to reach a value of USD 86,283.47 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. "Global Services" accounts for the largest offering segment in the automotive software market. Global services provides accurate information which is utilized to develop high-precision IoT network. The automotive software market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. It is one of the world's largest industries by revenue. It is also the industry with the highest spending on Research & Development. NXP offers a broad range of automotive software tools designed to help you to simplify and shorten the time required to build ECUs based on NXP microcontrollers (MCU). This includes run-time and embedded software, software, MATLAB/Simulink-compatible toolboxes, a wide array of drivers, libraries, stacks and boot loader software. NXP also provides MCU initialization tools and auto code generation support to AUTOSAR microcontroller abstraction layers (MCAL) and operating systems (OS). Our dedicated team of professional engineers can extend your capabilities by providing training, consulting, development services and customization on a wide range of application spaces and technologies.

Service providers were continuously trying to find out ways to increase the precision of work, enhanced services, safety and work with growing technology. The requirement for these reasons is being fulfilled through the implementation of the automotive software as they are used to provide enhanced, uninterrupted free, and timely services at the industrial operations. The automotive software in various industries is being used widely due to the rising demand for customer experience. It enables industries to enhance their operations and productivity. Automotive software helps end-users by providing better automated solutions without human interference and deliver better driving experience. The Global automotive software market is in the growth phase rapidly due to growing demand for electrifications in vehicles which drives the demand for the automotive software. The companies are even launching new products to gain a larger market share.

Some of the major players operating in the Automotive Software market are

LUXOFT,

A DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY,

Vector Informatik GmbH,

Sigma Software,

NVIDIA Corporation,

Aptiv,

Elektrobit,

KPIT,

NXP Semiconductors,

aiMotive,

Siemens,

Intellias,

Hexagon AB,

OXBOTICA,

Lynx Software Technologies,

Renesas Electronics Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

Blackberry Limited,

Airbiquity Inc.,

Green Hills Software,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Wind River Systems, Inc.,

Alphabet Inc.,

Autonet Mobile, Inc,

MONTAVISTA SOFTWARE LLC.,

Microsoft

Recent Development

In January 2022, Aptiv announced collaboration with Sophia Velastegui. The collaboration has been announced for accelerating the technologies of mobility software’s. The companies will leverage its expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) for product development. The company will be able to commercialize and expand its product portfolio with enhanced products.

In June 2019, Alphabet Inc. announced the acquisition of Looker for USD 2.6 billion. This acquisition has helped the company to improve its platform offerings for business intelligence, data applications and embedded analytics which allowed customers to drive digital transformation.

Key Market Drivers:-

Rise in Adoption of ADAS Features in Automobiles

The automobile industry has witnessed huge developments however, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are one of the major developments. This system ensures more safety measures for vehicles because of which demand for ADAS is increasing year over year. This technological innovation for the automotive industry has created a popularity for the safety and benefits involved with the new system which has created the demand for electronics adoptions which is integrated through software applications.

Rise in the Number of Connected Vehicles

Nowadays connected vehicles seem to be a new norm in the automotive industry which is equipped with smart and convenient features. The vehicles are embedded with SIM cards or chipset with internet access and vehicle application operated through smartphones which allows to remotely operate the functions of a vehicle such as locking/unlocking the door, climate control, locating the vehicle, and many other features.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) are designed to be a promising technology to achieve sustainable transportation with zero carbon emissions, low noise, and high efficiency. Moreover, electric vehicles were evolving in the 19th century but due to lack of advancement in technology internal combustion engine vehicles had a huge demand compared to electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are highly embedded with automotive software and have various benefits which are concentrated by various countries and formulating regulations and policies to boost the electric vehicles which help to control carbon emission and avoid global warming.

Improper standard protocols for the development of software platforms

The technological advancement is growing year over year resulting evolution of better automotive software without a particular set of standards for software developments which leads to a variety of protocols and user interfaces that can be difficult in integrating the operations leading to restraining the automotive software market.

Lack of Connectivity Infrastructures

The investment for developing the connectivity for vehicles includes the infrastructure which is supporting the technology and operation. This includes smart cities and roads that is having vision-based or high-frequency mapping which will help smooth working of autonomous driving equipped with self-driving systems with the requirement of up-to-date information for better navigation of vehicles and connectivity.

Need for High Maintenance of Software

The regular update of software enables the development of new software architecture which further leads to changes in the interface, protocols, and technology which might not integrate operations with old mechanical components and resulting in creating issues in the usage which hampers the safety and connectivity facility of the vehicles.

Thus, it is very clear that maintenance of automotive software is limited to a certain level after which the maintenance cost increases rapidly due to maintenance of other related components and devices without which the vehicle can be stated to be unfit and unsafe for usage.

Key Market Segments:

Offering

Solutions

Services

Organization Size

Large Scale organizations

Medium Scale organizations

Small Scale organizations

Software Layer

Operating Systems

Middleware

Application Software

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

EV Utility

Charging Management

Battery Management

V2G

End-User

ADAS & Safety systems

Communication Systems

Infotainment Systems

Engine Management & Powertrain

Vehicle Management & Telematics

Body Control & Comfort System

Autonomous Driving

HMI Application

Others

Automotive Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the automotive software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of APAC in the APAC, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing global automotive software market. The rising infrastructure, commercial, and industrial developments in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are credited with the market's dominance. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region as countries' old infrastructure, such as bridges, highways, sewage systems, and tunnels, is continually being repaired and improved with the use of various machine control equipment, such as excavators, paving systems, and dozers.

Automotive Software Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Automotive Software market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Automotive Software

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

