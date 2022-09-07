Calling all non-fiction storytellers! The 2022 TVO Today Short Doc Contest is now open for entries

Toronto, ON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TVO Today Short Doc Contest celebrates documentary filmmaking across Ontario. Industry professionals and first-time filmmakers alike are invited to share brief, compelling stories that showcase their voice, passion and creativity. The grand prize winner will receive $2,000 and a one-on-one pitch session with TVO Today Docs executive producer Jane Jankovic. The 2022 contest also includes special awards for filmmakers under 18 years old, documentaries with a distinctly Ontario story and a People’s Choice audience favourite.

“The TVO Today Short Doc Contest will be the highlight of the year for many documentary lovers,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “As a home for thoughtful and diverse perspectives, TVO Today Docs regularly showcases some of the best documentary films and series available today. This contest is an exciting opportunity for new and established filmmakers to make their mark on a big stage.”

Interested filmmakers can review contest guidelines and submit their work at shortdoc.tvo.org. The deadline for submissions is December 12, 2022. Top 10 finalists for the People’s Choice award will be announced on a later date, with a public voting period to close shortly thereafter. Previous winners of the TVO Today Short Doc Contest include Dev Ramsawakh, Sarah Gonyea and Gordon Lewis.

The 2022 jury includes Jane Jankovic, executive producer of TVO Today Docs, Saloon Media senior producer Elizabeth St. Philip (9/11 Kids) and Min Sook Lee, documentary filmmaker (Tiger Spirit) and associate professor at OCADU.

As a multi-platform hub for award-winning current affairs journalism, podcasts and documentaries, TVO Today is a trusted source of insight and information about life in Ontario and beyond. Its website, mobile apps, broadcast programming and streaming services are all ad-free.



About TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

TVO streaming channels: Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android, LG, Roku and Samsung.



