Media Advisory: Chalk River Laboratories Officially Breaks Ground on One of the Largest Nuclear Research Facilities Ever Constructed in Canada

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC) is not only the cornerstone of the Government of Canada’s $1.2 billion investment in the site revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories, it’s the future facility for Canada’s world-class research of next generation nuclear technologies. On September 9, Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds, M.P., and the Chief Science Advisor of Canada, Dr. Mona Nemer will join both CNL and AECL leadership to celebrate the start of construction of the exciting new complex – one of the largest nuclear research facilities ever constructed in Canada.

About the ANMRC

In addition to its role in advancing next generation nuclear technologies to support Canada’s climate action plans, the 10,000 square metre ANMRC will be critical to the life extension and long-term reliability of existing reactors, including Canada’s fleet of CANDU reactors and other designs deployed around the world. It will also support the national nuclear laboratory’s other research priorities – public health, environmental stewardship and global security.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.

With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. It owns the Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest science and technology complex, and other nuclear sites. AECL delivers its mandate through a long-term contract with CNL.

AECL supports industry and academia, as well as 14 federal government departments and agencies through the Federal Nuclear Science and Technology Work Plan, ensuring that nuclear science, research, and applications deliver value for Canadians in energy, health, environment, safety and security. It also manages the Government of Canada’s responsibilities for legacy and historic radioactive waste.

