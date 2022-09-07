TELUS Health opens mental health support crisis line through LifeWorks for those affected by Saskatchewan tragedy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Health has opened a free 24/7 crisis support hotline through LifeWorks to offer professional emotional support to individuals dealing with the impacts of the recent stabbings that occurred in Saskatchewan.



As a leading provider of mental health and total wellbeing services, we want to support the communities in which we live and work. We know that a crisis or traumatic event like this can trigger overwhelming emotional responses.

When calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counseling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone in Canada affected by this event can reach this free crisis support line at: 1-844-751-2133.

LifeWorks is a wholly owned subsidiary of TELUS now operating as part of TELUS Health as a result of its recent acquisition, The LifeWorks’ employee assistance program is also available to the employees of existing clients through the designated toll-free number, or by visiting workhealthlife.com and login.lifeworks.com.



