Introducing “One Unlimited for iPhone” — the plan that loves iPhone as much as you do, exclusively on the network America relies on

Exclusively on Verizon, One Unlimited for iPhone is the only phone plan in the U.S. with Apple One — Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ — all bundled together

Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device. Plus, you can have up to five other people access Apple One at no additional cost

Enjoy unlimited high-speed data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country

Available today for everyone, including new and existing customers and for all devices — brand new and those you already have

Happening Sept. 9: Don’t miss “First Look,” where Verizon and Apple will reveal new Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade first looks

Also on Sept. 9, we will release limited drops each day for customers to experience the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited Plan for iPhone, on us! Be the first to experience it all

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing One Unlimited for iPhone , exclusively from Verizon. Your Apple favorites. All in one plan. It’s the only plan that gets you Apple One, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ — all shareable with your whole family. That’s right, we bundled all of your Apple favorites in the only unlimited plan that loves your iPhone as much as you do, with an annual value of up to $480 included for a family and with a connected device. Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are all ad-free and running on Verizon’s award-winning network, and all available to customers with new or current devices.

Unlock the network America relies on with the first plan that loves your iPhone as much as you do.

One Unlimited for iPhone, available to new and existing customers, includes our best network performance with unlimited premium data and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — our fastest 5G network experience with unlimited high-speed data that won’t slow you down1. What’s more? It now reaches more than 152 million people — nearly one out of every two Americans around the country. Check out the 5G coverage map to learn more about 5G coverage in your area.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and Apple One are the perfect pairing. Game on the go with Apple Arcade, stream a catalog of over 90 million songs and expertly curated playlists with Apple Music, watch Apple Original movies and TV shows on Apple TV+, and access photos and files from iCloud+ in a snap.

“Because our customers want choice, we've teamed with Apple to give new and current Verizon customers more flexible, customizable and exclusive options to elevate their total experience — all in one,” said Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “One Unlimited for iPhone meets a unique set of needs for anyone who wants the best entertainment, along with iCloud+, and our best network experience all bundled together at an incredible value.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Verizon to make it even easier to get Apple One, which combines the world’s finest entertainment from Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, alongside the storage customers need with iCloud+,” said Peter Stern, Apple Vice President of Services. “From expertly curated playlists on Apple Music and award-winning series and films on Apple TV+, to over 200 incredibly fun games on Arcade and amazing features like iCloud Shared Photo Library on iCloud+, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Get more value and spread the love.

Starting at just $50 per line, per month for four lines with Auto Pay and paper-free billing (plus taxes and fees), get up to $480 in annual value for your whole family with One Unlimited for iPhone and a connected device. Get Apple One individual plan with single-line accounts and Apple One Family for accounts with two or more lines that lets you share private Apple One access with up to five other family members.

Plus, with up to 50% off connected device plans, new and existing customers can add an Apple Watch or iPad to their account and enjoy their Apple favorites and One Unlimited for iPhone across all devices. And save up to an additional $25 per account per month with Student and Those Who Serve discounts. Don’t forget Verizon Home Internet starts at $25 per month when combined with One Unlimited for iPhone, with Auto Pay, available in select areas. You can learn more at www.verizon.com/home .

A plan designed for Apple lovers, but available to all, with whatever device you choose.

Our new plan is open to Android, too. So everyone can get all the things they love, with our best network performance and the latest devices and promotions. One Unlimited for iPhone is available to new and existing Verizon customers, with new or existing iPhones or Android devices, starting today.

Learn more at www.verizon.com/plans/one-unlimited-for-iphone/ , your MyVerizon app, or pop into your nearest retail location to enroll in One Unlimited for iPhone today.

Verizon continues its path to 5G growth and adoption nationwide with attractive consumer offerings including exclusive plans and expanded network availability.

Don’t miss first looks and exclusive iPhone 14 drops.

Don’t miss “First Look” when Verizon and Apple will reveal Apple TV+ Apple Music, and Apple Arcade entertainment. Stream it from Verizon on YouTube beginning Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. ET. Plus, stay tuned because starting September 9, for one week, we will release daily limited drops of the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Apple fans can head to Verizon on Snapchat and Instagram to be the first to score one of the limited drops.

1 Based on analysis by Verizon of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for median download speeds of Verizon 5G UWB vs U.S. median 4G LTE download speeds of all providers in Q2 2022.

2 Requires account subscribed to One Unlimited for iPhone plan (1 line includes an individual subscription for Apple One; 2+ lines include a family subscription for Apple One). Must remain on the One Unlimited for iPhone plan to access Apple One. Cancel anytime via Verizon. 1 promotion per Verizon account. Add'l terms apply.

3 Up to $480 per year value based on Apple One Family ($19.95/mo value) and up to $20 monthly discount when you have an eligible connected device line. Requires account subscribed to One Unlimited for iPhone plan (1 line includes an individual subscription for Apple One; 2+ lines include a family subscription for Apple One). Must remain on the One Unlimited for iPhone plan to access Apple One. Cancel anytime via Verizon. 1 promotion per Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. Unlimited One for iPhone plan cannot be mixed with other Unlimited plans; all lines on the account must be on Unlimited One for iPhone.

4 Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband/5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your mobile hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after 25 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE smartphone data. After exceeding 25 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, or 4G LTE data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE for the rest of the month. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. All smartphone lines on the account must be on One Unlimited for iPhone and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2,700+ cities.

