Demand for Global E-learning Market Size Will Grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, Expected to Hit US$ 374.3 Billion Mark by 2026 | E-learning Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “E-learning Market By Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), by Course (Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Online Certification and Professional Course, Test Preparation), by Enterprise (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and By Region Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global E-learning Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 144 billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass around USD 374.3 billion mark by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026.”

What is E-learning? How big is the E-learning Industry?

Market Overview:

E-learning or electronic learning is an activity of learning or training through digital resources. E-learning is based on formalized education but is provided on electronic devices such as a computer, mobile, and other handheld devices. When it comes to education there are two types formal and informal, E-learning was the part of the informal education system but nowadays the boundaries between two systems are getting blur and it is catering to the needs of both the system.

Important factors for the rise in e-learning and its adoption rate are telecommunication revolution due to penetration of internet services, development of multimedia by use of images, videos, and graphics have played important role in increasing the engagement of pupils, e-learning also became popular due to affordable digital devices which played an important role to strengthen the pull factor, improvements in learning management solutions like a transition to the cloud has increased its functionality and reliability. All these factors have made e-learning a popular mode of education.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-learning-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 144 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 374.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2020-2026 Key Market Players Aptara Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Cornerstone, Citrix Education, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, NetDimensions., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Learning Pool, Apollo Education Group, CERTPOINT Systems Inc., and Allen Interactions Inc. etc., and Others Key Segment By Provider, Deployment Mode, Course, Enterprise, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Growth Dynamics

The demand for E- learning’s is expected to be driven by a variety of factors. The important factor for the growth of e-learning is the telecommunication revolution which has the internet affordable and accessible to vast populations. Similarly, the digital revolution has resulted in affordable electronic devices that have increased the demand for e-learning. E-learning is also playing an important role in strengthening the primary and supplementary education system.

Defects informal education system is minimized by utilizing the tools offered by the digital education system. It has helped to move away from one size fits all approach and paved the way for providing customized education that has played an important role in increasing learn ability. Additionally, rapid transformation in technology and disruptive innovations has led to the tremendous demand for continuous skilling and up skilling to stay relevant in the job market. This in turn has increased the demand for professional courses through an e-learning platform. However, the increase in screen time and rising concerns related to it is one of the important restraining factors for the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the growth rate of the e-learning market, owing to increase in adoption of digital technologies among various schools, colleges and universities across the globe and growing government support for improving e-learning platform across various developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA countries.

Browse the full “E-learning Market - Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-learning-market



Segmentation Analysis

The E-learning market is bifurcated into various categories like primary and secondary supplemental education, higher education, test preparation, re-skilling and online certification market, and language and casual learning. The current user base of the e-learning platform consists of students and working professionals. Primary and secondary supplemental education is dominated by students whereas the re-skilling and online certification category is dominated by working professional, and test preparation category is dominated by both students and working professionals.

The E-learning market is catered by a variety of players ranging from small and medium players to large corporations. It is seen that test preparation category has presence of small and medium sized enterprises whereas the re-skilling and online certification category is dominated by large corporations. During the period of the pandemic when most of the people preferred to stay at home, it was seen that trend of casual learning such as music, storytelling, drawing, etc started emerging and became very popular in recent times. Though this section is yet to be organized, it is anticipated that with more penetration of digital revolution, this section will play an important role in growth of the e-learning market.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global E-learning market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global E-learning market include -

Aptara Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

Citrix Education

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

NetDimensions.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Learning Pool

Apollo Education Group

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the E-learning market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 14.6% over the forecast period (2020-2026).

In Terms Of Revenue, The E-learning market size was valued at around US$D 144 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 374.3 Billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The demand for E- learning’s is expected to be driven by a variety of factors. The important factor for the growth of e-learning is the telecommunication revolution which has the internet affordable and accessible to vast populations.

In terms of geography, the APAC region will show considerable growth in the market owing to increased demand from India and China due to increasing literacy rate.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-learning-market



Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the APAC region will show considerable growth in the market owing to increased demand from India and China due to increasing literacy rate, high youth population and government initiative to bridge the digital divide. Similarly, North America and Europe will drive the e-learning market through technological development and innovations. Lain America and Africa region will also register growth due to demand from primary and supplementary education.

The global E-learning market is segmented as follows:

By Provider



Content Provider

Service Provider

By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-premise

By Course



Primary and Secondary Education

Higher Education

Online Certification and Professional Course

Test Preparation

By Enterprise



SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-learning-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Online Language Learning Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-language-learning-market



Video Content Management System Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-content-management-system-market



Learning Experience Platform (LXP) Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/learning-experience-platform-lxp-market



Predictive Analytics Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/predictive-analytics-market



Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market



Academic Software Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/academic-software-market-by-offering-solution-and-services-550



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

