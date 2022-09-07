L.B. Foster Company to Present Virtually at Singular Research Midwestern Values Investor Conference on September 14, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Singular Research Midwestern Values investor conference. The Company’s presentation will begin at 4:45 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



A live video webcast, presentation slides, and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 30 days. A webcast registration link and presentation slides will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page on the day of the event.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Listwak

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220