Bullet ID Announces USD $52,000,000 Regulation A+ Offering for Investment

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bullet ID Corporation ("Bullet ID") brings to market a novel solution incorporating blockchain technology that allows for managing inventory and tracking ammunition down to the individual round. The company aims to revolutionize the processes for manufacturers, law enforcement, and military forces.

Bullet ID is offering up to 40,000,000 shares of Common Stock (77% of the total Offering) and the Selling Stockholders are offering up to 12,000,000 shares of Common Stock (23% of the total Offering). The shares of Common Stock will be sold on a pro rata basis until all of the shares of Common Stock are sold.

The minimum investment for this offering is $750.

The Bullet ID team, which consists of subject-matter and technology experts, has joined forces to provide an end-to-end response to problems in the life cycle of ammunition, from packaging to distribution to use.

"We set out to revolutionize ammunition tracking and inventory management. Today our technology can improve ammunition inventory control and provide increased intelligence for military and law enforcement," said Bruce Lewis, Founder and CEO of Bullet ID.

Using software and mobile apps based on secure blockchain technology and open standards, Bullet ID is at the forefront of addressing issues such as inadequate accountability, theft of ammunition, product safety and lack of accurate information in field intelligence.

Bullet ID believes it has a comprehensive answer to a large number of issues, due to its ability to add unique tracking barcodes to the ammunition and packaging used throughout the supply chain. It can help increase accountability, safety of military, law enforcement and recreational users while preserving privacy and confidentiality in a global marketplace.

Some of the details that the users of Bullet ID have access to are:

caliber and type.

manufacture and import dates.

precise ballistic information.

history of the ownership of the bullet.

geo-location.

configuration and recall ability for the ammunition that has already been shipped.

"A compact and unique barcode is laser-engraved onto the case of each round of ammunition as well as printed on each unit of packaging. A secure blockchain database is used to record the information, which can later be accessed only by providing digital proof of authorization. Our technology, developed for the future, can accommodate a virtually unlimited number of distinct codes and can scale to service the global market. It ensures confidentiality of internal and cross-network operations and effortless integration with other systems, eliminating a significant roadblock to adoption: the cost of rollout and integration," said Cristian Talle, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of Bullet ID.

Bullet ID was designed to restore accountability, provide ammunition inventory control, and become a helpful forensic tool in crime scene investigations all over the world.

For more solution details, visit: https://bulletid.net

For the offering website, visit: https://invest.bulletid.net

To review the Offering Circular, visit: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001916172/000182912622016284/bulletid_253g2.htm

About BULLET ID:

With the use of cutting-edge blockchain technology called BULLET ID, ammunition can be tracked, and the inventory can be managed down to the individual round. The company wants to transform the procedures for businesses, military, and law enforcement. The initial offering was announced by Bullet ID.

We believe investigators no longer need the firearm, never left at the crime scene, to connect the fired cases to the shooter. Ideally, the technology will assist police in taking illegal guns and illicit ammunition off the street.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001916172/000182912622016284/bulletid_253g2.htm. YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment