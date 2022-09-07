Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Fort Wright, KY, With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Fort Wright, KY, location on Wednesday, September 7 at 3380 Madison Pike.

To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Fort Wright community to Tidal Wave, they are offering free washes at their new location anytime 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 11. They are also offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through October.

"This is our third location in Kentucky," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to provide the folks in Fort Wright and surrounding communities with the convenience of our industry-leading conveyor car wash that is guaranteed to have your car sparkling clean, shiny, and dry leaving our location. We have sincerely enjoyed bringing the happiness of a clean car to the people of Kentucky and are thrilled to continue growing our state-wide footprint. In fact, we will be adding locations in Hopkinsville and Radcliffe in the coming months."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, the two committed to building an exceptional car wash experience for their customers with industry-leading car wash technology, outstanding customer service and attractive locations that are a welcomed addition to the communities they serve. In 2022, Tidal Wave introduced Graph-X4 into their wash lineup - providing space-age sparkle and powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays.

Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars. For more information about their discounted programs for fleets, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fleet-plan.

Tidal Wave is committed to the Fort Wright community and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 114 locations across 17 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving children and individuals with special needs.

For more information, contact media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Related Images











Image 1: www.tidalwaveautospa.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment