GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market Size Rise at 15.10% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 38,431.09 Million - Says Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Component (Solution, Services), By Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Non-Commercial Fleet), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 16,528.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 15.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 38,431.09 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global GPS Fleet Tracking Software market.

Market Overview:

GPS fleet tracking is a management system that is commonly used by businesses in the transportation industry, such as trucking and car services, to monitor company assets such as equipment, vehicles, and drivers. Other examples of these types of businesses include taxi services and limousine operations. A GPS fleet tracking programme is a mobile application that enables real-time monitoring of vehicle information as well as the vehicle's present location and any other data that may be pertinent. This form of vehicle management technology can be adapted to optimize routes by avoiding crowded regions and providing alternative routes in the event that one of the primary routes is damaged. On-premises and cloud-based systems, both of which can be found on the market for worldwide GPS fleet tracking software, give companies the ability to monitor the vehicles in their fleets.

GPS fleet monitoring software, often known as telematics, gives businesses the ability to monitor the whereabouts of their goods and equipment in a timeframe that is very close to real-time. It also provides information regarding the efficiency of their fleets and their drivers. You can increase driver safety, manage fleet performance, maintain vehicles in good condition, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations with the use of GPS fleet tracking software. A number of reasons, such as the growing demand for cloud-based and big data analytics solutions and the expanding requirement for dependable and inexpensive GPS fleet monitoring software, are expected to contribute to the market's predicted significant rise.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



Market Dynamics:

Factors like rising demand for freight and logistics services and growing demand for fleet management solutions to cut fuel consumption are predicted to propel market growth. These factors have led to an increase in the number of vehicles deployed on roads, and increasing usage rates, which would subsequently lead to an increase in the number of drivers using GPS. The rising need for fleet management and analytics solutions is one of the key development reasons for the global GPS fleet tracking software market. Fleet tracking software's ability to offer real-time data with simple mobile device access has further accelerated its acceptance in several worldwide businesses.

Several factors, such as the rising demand for cloud-based and big data analytics solutions and the expanding need for trustworthy and inexpensive GPS fleet tracking software, are expected to contribute to the market's substantial expansion. The requirement for operational proficiency in fleet management, necessary government rules on vehicle maintenance and tracking, and a surge in the usage of wireless technology because of its accessibility and low cost support the market's growth globally. However, the market's expansion globally is hampered by elements including cost sensitivity among local firms and a lack of consistent & seamless internet connectivity.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for GPS Fleet Tracking Software industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the GPS Fleet Tracking Software Industry?

What segments does the GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse the full “GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Component (Solution, Services), By Fleet Type (Commercial Fleet, Non-Commercial Fleet), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the influence of COVID-19, the typical activities of an individual have undergone significant transformation. Despite the fact that a number of businesses have implemented policies permitting employees to perform their duties from home, many others, including those in the transportation industry, the utility industry, the field services industry, and the logistics industry, are operating at full capacity in order to meet the demand for essential services. The transportation and logistics industries are currently facing insurmountable challenges as a result of crises and disruptions in supply chains. Companies operating in large markets reported significant drops in sales as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 15.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The GPS Fleet Tracking Software market size was worth around US$ 16,528.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 38,431.09 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By deployment, the cloud-based category dominated the market in 2021.

By fleet type, the commercial fleet category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global GPS fleet tracking software market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



Segmentation Analysis

The global GPS fleet tracking software market is segregated based on deployment, component, fleet type, and region. Based on deployment, the market is segregated into cloud-based and on-premises. In 2021, the cloud-based segment dominated the global GPS fleet tracking software. Based on the component, the market is segregated into services and solutions. In 2021, the solution category dominated the global GPS fleet tracking software. Based on the fleet type, the market is segmented into commercial and non-commercial fleets. In 2021, the commercial fleet segment will dominate the global GPS fleet tracking software.

Regional Analysis

The global GPS fleet tracking software market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global GPS fleet tracking software market in 2021 due to the wide adoption of real-time tracking systems for efficient business operations. Automobile manufacturers, including Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler, are increasingly using car monitoring systems in the US. Additionally, the area is a pioneer in embracing digital technologies, which helps the region's market expansion. The manufacturing and transportation sectors in the United States and Canada are experiencing increasing demand for vehicle monitoring systems, which is encouraging for the North American market outlook. In addition, the automotive and logistics sectors have been leading the way.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 16,528.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 38,431.09 Million CAGR Growth Rate 15.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players GPS Insight, TeletracNavman US Ltd., Omnitracs, US Fleet Tracking, GPS Trackit, One Step GPS, LLC, Verizon, NexTraq LLC, ClearPathGPS, Inc., Agile Fleet, Rarestep, Inc. (Fleetio), Rhino Fleet Tracking, BrickHouse Security, AT&T, TomTom Telematics B.V., Mix Telematics, Trimble Inc., Track Your Truck, LiveViewGPS Inc., Zubie, Inc., Fleet Trax, Phantom Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Deployment, Component, Fleet Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global GPS Fleet Tracking Software market include:

GPS Insight

TeletracNavman Ltd.

Omnitracs

US Fleet Tracking

GPS Trackit

One Step GPS LLC

Verizon

NexTraq LLC

ClearPathGPS Inc.

Agile Fleet

Rarestep Inc. (Fleetio)

Rhino Fleet Tracking

BrickHouse Security

AT&T

TomTom Telematics B.V.

Mix Telematics

Trimble Inc.

Track Your Truck

LiveViewGPS Inc.

Zubie Inc.

Fleet Trax and Phantom Ltd.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global GPS Fleet Tracking Software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Component

Solution

Services

By Fleet Type

Commercial Fleet

Non-Commercial Fleet

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/gps-fleet-tracking-software-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Deployment, Component, Fleet Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market



- 5G Applications and Services Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/5g-applications-and-services-market



- Visitor Management Software Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/visitor-management-software-market



- SaaS Security Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/saas-security-market



- Media Monitoring Software Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/media-monitoring-software-market



- Admission Management Software Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/admission-management-software-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

