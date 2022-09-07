CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt

| Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE SA CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Montrouge cedex, FRANCE

Montrouge, 07 September 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt

Crédit Agricole S.A. confirms its intention to acquire approximately 4.8% of the capital of Crédit Agricole Egypt. This bears witness to its confidence in the development and the performance of Crédit Agricole Egypt.

The transaction will have no impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Olivier Tassain:    +33 (0)1 43 23 25 41 — olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Mathilde Durand: +33 (0)1 57 72 19 43 — mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr

INDIVIDUAL SHAREHOLDER CONTACTS

Toll-free number (France only): 0 800 00777                         relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com — www.creditagricole.info

 

Attachment


Attachments

2022 09 07 CA Egypt (EN)