Acuity Brands Appoints Philippe Brzusczak as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

Atlanta, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) ("Acuity" or the "Company"), a market-leading industrial technology company, today announced the appointment of Philippe Brzusczak, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, to its executive leadership team. Philippe will be responsible for evaluating mergers and acquisitions (M&A) opportunities, conducting ongoing assessments of the industry and competitive landscape, and building strategic industry relationships that align with the Company's strategy and growth goals.

"We are excited to have Philippe join our team," said Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and CEO, Acuity Brands, Inc. "He will serve as a strategic thought partner to our Board, business leaders, and me to identify, evaluate, and pursue growth opportunities and prioritize investments to build out our industry-leading business, global strategy, and corporate development capability."

Brzusczak is a proven leader and global corporate finance expert with a successful record of identifying investments and M&A opportunities for global organizations. Before joining Acuity, he was Vice President at J.P. Morgan's Investment Bank, serving in the Diversified Industries Group. He announced and executed more than $20B worth of M&A transactions, including some landmark deals in the industry. Before his role at J.P. Morgan, he served as Manager of the Corporate Advisory Group at Deloitte Luxembourg, where he led M&A, financial due diligence, and business valuation projects across Europe.

He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Master and Bachelor degree in Business Engineering from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management.





About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Controls ("ABL") and the Intelligent Spaces Group ("ISG"), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people's lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

We are based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia and are powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates.

Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

