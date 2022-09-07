Kalera to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on September 22

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera Public Limited Company (Nasdaq: KAL, “Kalera” or the “Company”), a vertical farming company, today announced it will host a 90-minute Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Analysts and investors will have the opportunity to hear from Kalera senior management on the compelling global market opportunity in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), and specifically vertical farming; the company’s differentiated Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) strategy; its priorities for profitable growth; an overview of operations and unit economics; an update on Kalera’s superior technology platform, and key financial metrics​. Kalera’s vision is to lead the world to sustainable nourishment and is on a mission to be the recognized leader in locally grown, cleaner, tastier, and more nutritious produce. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Virtual Analyst and Investor Event will include presentations from:

Jim Leighton, President and Chief Executive Officer

Fernando Cornejo, Chief Financial Officer

Aric Nissen, Chief Marketing Officer

Austin Martin, Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Jade Stinson, Co-Founder and President of Vindara, Inc.



The live broadcast of the event will be available via Kalera’s website at www.investors.kalera.com and a recording will be available shortly after the presentation.

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environmental agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are “better than organic” and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com .

