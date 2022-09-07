The Sterilization Equipment Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027. Supercritical Carbon Dioxide (scCO2) Emerges as a Green and Sustainable Method | Advanced Sensitive Biomaterials for Sterilization Recreating Growth Opportunities - Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, sterilization equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2022-2027. The ethylene-oxide method of disinfection is another factor causing environmental pollution. Vendors are looking for better alternatives in the market. The vendors in the market are offering a broad range of advanced and rapid sterilization at competitive prices. Vendors are increasingly competing based on factors such as aggressive pricing, incorporation of safety features, convenient use, and marketing strategies to gain sterilization market share.
Recently, there has been a dramatic increase in interest in PLA-based medical devices as (Polylactic acid) PLA is suitable for use in new technologies such as 3D printing. Although there have been significant advances in biomaterials in recent years, there have been a few changes in sterilization techniques. Currently, three traditional sterilization methods for medical devices are commonly used industrially, which include ethylene oxide (EO), gamma-ray irradiation, and steam sterilization. Unfortunately, for sterilizing sensitive materials such as polymers, these conventional techniques have certain disadvantages that may severely alter their original properties.
Sterilization Equipment Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$13.7 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$8.2 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|8.95%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Product Type, Sterilization Method, End-User, and Region
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using NO2
Access to sterilization is a critical requirement for global healthcare settings as it is one of the prerequisites for patient faster cure. The lack of sterilization options increases health care infection rates and limits access to health care, especially in resource-poor environments. Sterilization techniques are mostly static, and none of the established sterilization processes are well suited for large-scale use in resource-poor environments. Healthcare facilities in low-resource settings require reliable, durable, affordable, and easily operable sterilization equipment that can operate independently of limited resources. Recently commercialized nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sterilization technology was analyzed and adapted into a form factor suitable for low-resource environments.
In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 32.25% in the global sterilization equipment market. The US accounts for the highest revenue share in the North American sterilization equipment market. The surge in demand for infection control products due to the continuous rise in HAIs is expected to drive the adoption of sterilization equipment in the regional market during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are largely focusing on adhering to regulatory guidelines across different countries. In Austria, Germany, and many other countries across Europe, the sterilization process can only be applied to dried herbs, and spices. However, in Brazil, all foods are allowed to be sterilized. Some developed countries are adopting a sterilization outsourcing strategy, which is more profitable. Most sterilization service providers in these countries are largely investing in advanced sterilization equipment to provide better services to end users.
Market Highlights
- The common adverse events affecting hospitalized patients are drug events and surgical complications such as implants and prosthesis. HAIs are the common complications of hospital care and one of the top leading causes of death. Non-compliance of infection control measures, poor infrastructure and lack of awareness are the main cause of increase in the number of HAIs incidence in the hospitals.
- The vendors are coming up with advanced products in the market. The need for advanced products in the market is increasing as the conventional products are failing to fulfill the demand. As the advancements in the biomaterials used in the medical device’s changes, the need for the new sterilization methods also increases in the market. Vendors in the market are slowly moving towards the advance solutions due to the stringent regulation which are implemented by the countries to avoid the environmental issues.
- Sterilization methods for sensitive biomaterials such as supercritical carbon dioxide (scCO2) emerges as a green and sustainable technology, able to reach a very low Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) without altering the original properties of material.
- The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a few things when it comes to sterile processing operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has replaced hospital processes and made people more aware of the need to thoroughly sterilize medical instruments.
- The global sterilization equipment market is segmented into chemical, radiation, thermal, and others based on sterilization method segmentation. The chemical sterilization method segment dominated the global sterilization equipment market with a share of 46.63%, followed by the radiation, thermal, and others segment.
- Hospital market to dominate the global sterilization equipment market with a share of 32.70%, followed by pharma & biotech companies, medical devices companies, laboratories, food & beverage companies, and other segments in 2021. Arizton predicts that the medical devices companies’ segment will likely witness the highest CAGR of 10.15%.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- Getinge
- Steelco
- STERIS
Other Prominent Vendors
- Acmas Technologies
- Andersen Sterilizers
- Belimed
- B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment
- ClorDisys Solutions
- Cosmed Group
- DE LAMA
- Fortive
- GPC Medical
- Hubei CFULL Medical Technology
- MATACHANA GROUP
- MELAG Medizintechnik
- Midmark
- MMM Group
- NovaSterilis
- SCHLUMBOHM Medizin-Labor-Technologie
- Sotera Health
- Sterile Technologies
- Stryker
- Systec
- Tuttnauer
Segmentation by Product Type
- Equipment
- Consumables
Segmentation by Sterilization Method:
- Chemical
- Radiation
- Thermal
- Others
Segmentation by End-User
- Hospitals
- Pharma & Biotech Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Laboratories
- Food & Beverage Companies
- Others
Segmentation by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
