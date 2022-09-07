Inspirato to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Gaming & Lodging Conference

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (the “Company”), the innovative luxury hospitality company, announced today that CFO Web Neighbor will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2022 Gaming & Lodging Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.



Both live and replay versions of the webcast can be accessed on the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or the webcast link below.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/gaminglodging2022/idD1516n.cfm

