Oppenheimer/Horizon Investors Win Over $36 Million in FINRA Arbitration Case Following Alleged Ponzi Scheme

ATLANTA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities fraud law firm of KlaymanToskes continues to represent Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) customers in FINRA arbitration claims (Case No. 22-00866) following a $36 million arbitration award to Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi scheme victims.



Yesterday, a group of 10 Oppenheimer investors were awarded over $36 million by FINRA arbitrators as compensation for their investment losses in Horizon Private Equity III. Horizon is an alleged Ponzi scheme ran by former Oppenheimer broker John Woods. Between 2008 and 2016, under the supervision of Oppenheimer, Woods raised over $110 million from hundreds of investors across the country to invest in the scam. According to the SEC’s complaint from August 2021, over 400 investors were affected – many of whom were elderly and retired.

How Investors Can Recover Their Losses

KlaymanToskes stresses that Oppenheimer victims of Horizon Private Equity III have options to recover their investment losses. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “While a class action against Oppenheimer is pending, it may take a significant amount of time to resolve. If you have sustained substantial losses, you should consider filing a FINRA arbitration claim like the investors mentioned above.”

Former and current Oppenheimer customers that invested in Horizon Private Equity III are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at lklayman@klaymantoskes.com or 1 (888) 997-9956.

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $245 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

