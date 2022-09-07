Smart Communications Hosts INNOVATE APAC 2022: Conversations Without Limits

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it will host its company’s annual conference, INNOVATE APAC 2022, on September 22nd at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney, Australia. This year’s theme is Conversations without Limits. Industry executives are invited to this one-of-a-kind event.



Since the start of 2020 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have been engaged in a constant battle to adapt their customer experiences to meet the rapidly evolving needs of their customers. With ongoing shifts in regulatory oversight, supply chain shortages and climate driven disasters, this highly unpredictable environment is likely here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“Businesses are working as hard as ever to deliver next level customer experiences, but with new disruptions at every turn, it can feel like an insurmountable task,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “INNOVATE APAC 2022 will highlight the incredible work already being led in the customer experience space and provide brands with the insights they need to emerge among the key innovators in their respective industries today.”

Smart Communications’ INNOVATE APAC 2022 conference brings together speakers who will discuss the hottest topics and inspire solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing customer experience leaders this year.

Highlights include:

Smart Communications executive leadership speakers including James Brown, CEO; Simon Tindal, CTO; and Nick Smith, VP & General Manager APAC

Customer speakers from innovative companies including Westpac, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, National Australian Bank Limited (NAB), AMP Australian Wealth Management, Australian Federal Police, and more

INNOVATE 2022 partner sponsors including Guidewire, OneSpan, VISEO and Cognizant

SCALE Awards, which will recognise teams that have committed themselves to leadership, innovation and a customer-first approach

To learn from and interact with Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders, please register .

