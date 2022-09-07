Windermere Roofing Company Shares Information About Their Services

Windermere, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windermere, Florida -

Windermere, Florida based Mighty Dog Roofing of West Orlando is reaching out to share information about their services. Mighty Dog has established themselves among the best roofers in Florida, excelling at roof repair, roof replacement and more for over 20 years.

Company representative Yao Cheung says, “If you have been living in Florida for some time, you know that the Florida weather can wreak some havoc on your roofs. The year round sun and heat, combined with the occasional showers, can do a lot to wear down your roof, which in turn can cause structural issues. To ensure that you and your loved ones are safe in your homes, you need to take care of your roof. Sometimes, that just means a simple repair. On other occasions, you will need a more extensive job or a whole new roof — but whatever the issue may be, you can rest assured that Mighty Dog’s roofers have you covered.”

Mighty Dog Roofing boasts an excellent roofing team that has years of experience with roof repair, roof replacement and more, giving customers a beautiful, safe comfortable place to live for in West Orlando and elsewhere around the country. The locally owned-and-operated residential and commercial roofing contractor can take care of any roofing needs their customers may have, guaranteeing high quality solutions that will leave property owners with peace of mind and a safe home.

The company provides a comprehensive range of roofing services, from basic roofing repair to complete roofing replacements and brand new roofing installations. Working with the best manufacturers in the roofing industry, Mighty Dog Roofing is able to deliver a home improvement that will last for years.

Mighty Dog Roofing also provides gutter and siding installation and maintenance services. The company utilizes products and methods that are the most cost-effective gutter solution while also remaining sturdy, dependable and aesthetically-pleasing. Mighty Dog Roofing is proud to state that their gutter installations are resistant to storm damage or breakage that might cause leaks. Their maintenance-free siding installations can increase the home's curb appeal as well — while also providing a functional benefit. As the company points out, high winds can wreak havoc on sub-par siding and cause unexpected expenses in the future. This means it is in a homeowner’s best interests to invest in the right products.

Florida homeowners can also rely on Mighty Dog Roofing for window installations. The company provides beautiful, low-maintenance and custom designed windows that are more secure and more energy-efficient. The high-quality windows installed by Mighty Dog Roofing remain strong and durable for any season, and they can even contribute to the property’s value.

Mighty Dog Roofing has earned a sterling reputation in Florida. In a 5-Star Google review, C. Sig writes, “Mighty Dog Roofing installed a new roof on our home in Sarasota. MDR was recommended by a local contact, and they did a great job on the roof. Being we are out of state, it was a little nerve racking finding someone to trust with this job, but Phil was easy to talk to and was very clear on what the job entailed, materials needed and final cost. MDR sent completed pictures once they were done and took care of what I thought was a small issue, but they were aware of it and just needed the material to finish it the following day.”

In another review, Karen Hansberger writes, “We needed to have the roof and gutters replaced on a recent home purchase. We checked recommendations on Nextdoor.com, and Mighty Dog came up as a referral from several neighbors. We called several companies, of which many wouldn't respond. Mighty Dog came out immediately and provided an estimate, brought us samples of shingles to compare products and then installed the new roof and gutters within a week's time! They were very professional, on time, and the end result looks amazing! They also kept our premises clean during the time of the installation! Their online payment system was simple and easy as well! I would highly recommend them and will definitely use them again when the time comes!”

Those who want to learn more about the range of services provided by Mighty Dog Roofing of West Orlando should visit the company’s website for more information. Yao Cheung encourages interested parties to get in touch with his office via phone or email. The West Orlando roofing company also maintains a social media presence; interested parties can find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

