Tactical Resources Corp. New Form Articles and Omnibus Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 7, 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s September 7, 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”), Shareholders of the Company approved new Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) Articles of the Company, to include advance notice relating to the nomination of individuals for election of directors. The advance notice provisions are designed to: (i) facilitate orderly and efficient shareholder meetings at which directors are to be elected; (ii) ensure that all shareholders, including those participating in a shareholders’ meeting by proxy rather than in person, receive adequate notice of all director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote provisions.



A complete copy of the Company’s new Articles will be available for viewing under the Company’s SEDAR corporate website at www.sedar.com.

Omnibus Plan

The Company also announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company’s September 7, 2022 annual general and special meeting, to the Company’s 20% rolling Omnibus Plan pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options and restricted share units to the Company’s directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

Details to the Omnibus Plan is contained in the information circular filed on SEDAR in respect of the September 7, 2022 annual general meeting.

A complete copy of the Omnibus Plan will be available for viewing under the Company's SEDAR corporate profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

