Get an iPhone 14 Pro on us with select trade-in and qualifying Unlimited plan

What you need to know:

iPhone 14 is coming to Verizon; preorders start Friday, Sept. 9

Switch and get a new iPhone 14 Pro on us when you trade-in select phones and activate a new line on select Unlimited plans 1

Upgrade and get up to $800 off the new iPhone 14 phone with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans 2

Exclusively from Verizon, One Unlimited for iPhone is the only U.S. consumer phone plan that includes Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+) all bundled together 3

is the only U.S. consumer phone plan that includes Apple One (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+) all bundled together Get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device 4 . Plus, you can have up to five other family members access Apple One at no additional cost

. Plus, you can have up to five other family members access Apple One at no additional cost Enjoy unlimited high-speed data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network 5 , which now reaches more than 152 million people and 14 million businesses around the country

, which now reaches more than 152 million people and 14 million businesses around the country Happening Sept. 9: Don’t miss “First Look,” where Verizon and Apple will reveal new Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade entertainment

Also on Sept. 9, we will release limited drops each day for customers to experience the new iPhone 14 and One Unlimited Plan for iPhone, on us! Be the first to experience it all

Verizon makes in simple to switch to Verizon and activate an eSIM with the My Verizon app when you bring your own device



NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades and vital new safety capabilities; Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE, with groundbreaking technology and performance; Apple Watch Ultra with a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration and adventure; and the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods yet.



And now, get all your Apple favorites — the new iPhone 14 and One Unlimited for iPhone, the only Unlimited plan that loves your iPhone as much as you do — all in one place. Available exclusively from Verizon, get up to $480 in annual value included when your family gets One Unlimited for iPhone and has a connected device4. Plus, you can have up to five other family members access Apple One at no additional cost.



One Unlimited for iPhone is the perfect plan for your iPhone 14 — the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max featuring groundbreaking new technologies. All iPhone models let you take advantage of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which now reaches more than 152 million people around the country. It’s our fastest 5G network experience — with Unlimited high-speed data that won’t slow you down5. Preorder iPhone 14, for up to $1,000 off, in Verizon stores, on the My Verizon app and at verizon.com starting September 9 at 8 a.m. ET.

iPhone 14 lineup and iPhone 14 Pro



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches6. The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. iPhone 14 also activates with eSIM, an easier and more secure alternative to a physical SIM card that allows users to connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colors — midnight, blue, starlight, purple and PRODUCT(RED)7.



Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life.



"We’re thrilled to be offering our customers the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro,” said Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group. "We know our customers will love the new iPhone with new camera upgrades, amazing battery life and Crash Detection, but that’s not all. We’re also giving them more of what they love. With our new One Unlimited for iPhone plan, Verizon customers can experience iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on our 5G Ultra Wideband network and access amazing entertainment from Apple in one simple plan, exclusively on the network America relies on.”



Visit verizon.com on September 9 to preorder all iPhone models, with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max availability on Friday, September 16, and Friday, October 7 for iPhone 14 Plus8. Verizon business customers can visit our Apple Business Phones site for more information and additional offers.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE



Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE bring groundbreaking technology and performance and important safety innovations to the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the current beloved design with a large, Always-On Retina display, 18-hour battery life and a new Low Power Mode that can extend battery life to reach up to 36 hours9, while building on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and Fall Detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates10, Crash Detection and international roaming11. With international roaming, available later this year, users can stay connected to a cellular network while traveling abroad by adding Apple Watch to their iPhone roaming plan. Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, across a range of case finishes and colors including starlight, midnight, silver and PRODUCT(RED)7.



The new Apple Watch SE delivers the core Apple Watch experience including Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, Emergency SOS and Crash Detection all at a more affordable price. SE features a completely redesigned back case that perfectly matches the three classic case finishes. Apple Watch SE is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases, in midnight, starlight, and silver finishes, and is compatible with all bands. Customers can now order Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE with availability beginning Friday, September 16.

Apple Watch Ultra



The most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and wide range of features built for endurance, exploration and adventure along with three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean Band — which provide a secure and comfortable fit for every environment. Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits, featuring the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date and up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use. With the bigger, brighter display and durable design, Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers.



A new low-power setting is ideal for multi-day experiences and can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours12. Apple Watch Ultra comes with a 86dB audible siren designed for emergencies should users become lost or injured. To support water sports, including recreational scuba diving to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app coming later this fall, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and EN13319, an internationally recognized standard for dive accessories, including depth gauges that are relied upon by recreational divers around the world13.



A new Depth app displays time, current depth, water temperature, duration under water, and max depth reached. With international roaming, available later this year, users can stay connected to a cellular network while traveling abroad and, with an international roaming plan, you can add Apple Watch with your iPhone11. Customers can now order Apple Watch Ultra, with availability starting Friday, September 23.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)



The second generation of AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, all powered by the new H2 chip. With Personalized Spatial Audio, the AirPods Pro listening experience is even more immersive, and with Touch control, customers can now directly adjust volume with a quick swipe up or down on the stem. Users can enjoy up to six hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation, and up to 30 hours when using the case for additional charges14. Customers can order AirPods Pro (2nd generation) online on Friday, September 9, with availability in stores on Friday, September 23.



For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

Get an iPhone 14 Pro on us.



Verizon makes it easier than ever for new and current Verizon consumer and business customers to get the new iPhone on the network America relies on with the best offers:

Switching to Verizon? Get a new iPhone 14 Pro on us when you trade-in select phones and activate a new line on select Unlimited plans. To make it even easier to switch, we’re offering a $200 eCard to cover the costs of moving to Verizon 1 .

. Looking to upgrade? Get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 series with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 2 .

. Trick out your new iPhone with some great accessories deals. For a limited time, get 25% off Apple MagSafe chargers15, $100 off AirPods Max15 and 20% off select cases and screen protectors for iPhone 14 series16.



Introducing the only Unlimited plan that loves your iPhone as much as you do.



Introducing One Unlimited for iPhone , exclusively from Verizon. Your Apple favorites. All in one plan. It’s the only plan that gets you Apple One — including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ — all shareable with your whole family.



That’s right, we bundled all of your Apple favorites in the only unlimited plan that loves your iPhone as much as you do, with an annual value of up to $480 included for a family with a connected device. It's all ad-free and running on Verizon’s award-winning network, and available to new and current customers.



Plus, with up to 50% off connected device plans, new and existing customers can add an Apple Watch or iPad to their account and enjoy their Apple favorites and One Unlimited for iPhone across all devices. And save up to an additional $25 per account per month with Student and Those Who Serve discounts. Don’t forget Verizon Home Internet starts at $25 per month when combined with One Unlimited for iPhone, with Auto Pay, available in select areas. You can learn more at verizon.com/home .



One Unlimited for iPhone is available to new and current Verizon customers starting today, regardless of what smartphone you have.

iPhone activations made simple.



Activating iPhone on Verizon is now easier than ever. If you purchased your iPhone from Verizon, or are a current Verizon customer, simply turn your phone on, follow the setup steps and you are good to go.



If you are switching to Verizon or adding a line with an eSIM-compatible phone, you can simply use the My Verizon app ( download from the Apple App Store ) or use our website at verizon.com/bringit to activate your eSIM. In just a few simple steps, you can get your phone up and running. Use it to easily switch phones from other carriers, sign up for a new account — like the new One Unlimited for iPhone plan — or add a new line without having to wait for a physical SIM card.



Visit verizon.com/bringit or fire up the My Verizon app to learn more, or visit the Verizon Business BYOD website if you would like to switch your business to Verizon.

Don’t miss first looks and exclusive iPhone 14 drops.

Don’t miss “First Look'' when Verizon and Apple will reveal Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade entertainment. Stream it from Verizon on YouTube beginning Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. ET. Plus, stay tuned because starting September 9, for one week, we will release daily limited drops of the new Apple iPhone 14 and the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. Apple fans can head to Verizon on Snapchat and Instagram to be the first to score one of the limited drops.





