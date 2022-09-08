Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 31 August 2022 until 7 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 242,202 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 79.23 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|31 Aug 2022
|38,117
|78.6546
|2,998,077
|01 Sep 2022
|40,748
|79.6559
|3,245,819
|02 Sep 2022
|40,623
|79.9324
|3,247,094
|05 Sep 2022
|40,952
|78.0462
|3,196,148
|06 Sep 2022
|41,008
|80.5334
|3,302,514
|07 Sep 2022
|40,754
|78.5217
|3,200,073
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|4,256,288
|69.7613
|296,924,258
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|4,498,490
|70.2711
|316,113,983
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,331,859 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment