Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 31 August 2022 until 7 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 242,202 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 79.23 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 31 Aug 2022 38,117 78.6546 2,998,077 01 Sep 2022 40,748 79.6559 3,245,819 02 Sep 2022 40,623 79.9324 3,247,094 05 Sep 2022 40,952 78.0462 3,196,148 06 Sep 2022 41,008 80.5334 3,302,514 07 Sep 2022 40,754 78.5217 3,200,073 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 4,256,288 69.7613 296,924,258 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 4,498,490 70.2711 316,113,983

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:



Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,331,859 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment