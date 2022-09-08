OKX Launches Multi-Million Dollar Brand Campaign in Global Market Expansion

Asking ‘What is OKX?’, the campaign is OKX’s biggest brand investment to date as it looks to gain crypto market share outside of Asia



Conceived with BBDO, ‘What is OKX?’ features celebrities from Manchester City F.C., the McLaren Formula 1 team, and the Australian Olympic team

Watch the full 'What Is OKX' campaign video here



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of its 'What Is OKX?' global brand campaign.

With less than 15% of traders outside of Asia familiar with OKX1, the company is introducing itself to the greater global market as one of the most powerful crypto trading apps in a series of videos featuring Manchester City F.C. manager Pep Guardiola, McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, and Olympic medalist Scotty James. The campaign is underpinned by OKX’s plan to expand its customer base beyond Asia, a market where over 65% of traders recognize the brand as a crypto app1.

BBDO New York was enlisted to devise the ‘What is OKX?’ campaign, while the creative was directed by visual comedy director Andreas Nilsson of Biscuit Filmworks. The campaign is digital-first and will be distributed through omnichannel media with a heavy focus on the business and trader communities. Media distribution will include CNN, with OOH and an audio strategy also being activated.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: "OKX was created to serve crypto traders of all levels across the globe. To date we've concentrated heavily on just a few core markets, which has granted us an intimate understanding of what crypto traders want and enabled us to build what is now the second largest crypto exchange by volume. It is now time to introduce OKX to the rest of the world. In the current climate, investors need an exchange that delivers a safe and responsible trading platform, while also offering them a very broad range of ways to pursue their own brand of financial liberty. Open access to a paradigm-shifting world that brings the cutting edges of technology and finance together to allow people to create their own futures—that is OKX. Consider this campaign our invitation to come and explore that world with us.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1 driver, McLaren Racing, said: “Crypto trading has often been perceived to be a guarded secret, benefiting only early adopters or those financially connected. But sensible crypto investing does not require membership to a private magic circle. The key to any involvement in crypto rests with education and responsible trading. It’s been a great ride with the OKX team so far. I have learnt a lot and am looking forward to continuing my own crypto journey with them and excited about our future plans.”

To complement the ‘What is OKX?’ ad campaign, OKX is also launching a Global Content Competition, giving YouTube and Twitter creators the chance to share in a $100,000 USD prize pool as they find creative ways to share the OKX brand with their audiences.

Offering a broad and powerful array of trading options, OKX is on a mission to educate a generation of responsible traders as it empowers investors everywhere to establish financial freedom in their own way. Despite having engaged in limited marketing up to now, the company has established itself as the world’s second largest crypto exchange by volume. ‘What is OKX?’ is the company’s first concerted marketing investment as it looks to compete with other global exchanges in the broader crypto market.

As well as the full ‘What is OKX?’ campaign video , check out OKX's celebrity cast on the set in a range of behind the scenes videos below:

Sources

1. OKX global brand survey, August 2022.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.